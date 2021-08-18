checkAd

Walmart Makes It Easy to Stay Healthy with Convenient Flu Shots, Now Available Nationwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 17:00  |  22   |   |   

Walmart is helping America stay healthy this flu season by making it easier than ever to get flu shots, so we can all do our part to keep our communities safe. Low-cost flu shots are now available in 4,600+ Walmart pharmacies nationwide via walk-up and community flu shot clinics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone aged six months and older receive a flu shot each year. Further, the CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccination for everyone aged 12 and older, especially as cases are on the rise. Walmart pharmacies across the country offer both vaccines, and customers can receive a low-cost flu and free COVID-19 vaccine at the same time, if they choose.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Walmart Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 136,02€
Hebel 10,05
Ask 1,26
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 165,34€
Hebel 9,88
Ask 1,28
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“It’s important we don’t let our guard down with our health this fall. Between COVID-19 vaccines and the annual flu shot, we know people may be experiencing ‘vaccine fatigue,’ but these preventive measures have never been more vital to keeping our communities healthy,” Del Sloneker, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Health and Wellness, said. “It’s on all of us to do our part and is just another way we’re making it simple to live better, healthier lives.”

Walmart’s flu shots are administered by certified pharmacists and health care professionals who are trusted members of their communities and understand local health needs. In addition to just being able to walk-in, Walmart also continues to have a variety of initiatives in place to make it easy to get vaccinated while following COVID-19 safety protocols, including hosting flu shot clinics in select markets. These events will make it quick, easy and convenient for customers to get flu shots in stores nationwide.

Walmart is a center of well-being in the communities it serves and has everything busy families need to live better, healthier, lives this flu season. This includes our pharmacists who can answer any medication related questions, COVID-19 tests, prescription and over-the-counter medication, as well as a variety of immunizations, including COVID-19, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more. In addition, we have low-cost grocery items, ranging from immunity boosting foods to soup and comfort foods. Customers with a Walmart+ membership can also get free shipping on store purchases and reduced prices on select prescriptions. Finally, Walmart continues to offer every day low prices on household essentials like cleaning supplies, tissues, thermometers and more, to help keep everyone safe and healthy. To learn more about the flu shots and wellness resources available at your neighborhood Walmart, please visit www.walmart.com/wellnesshub.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

Walmart Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Wal-Mart: Aktuell ein Kauf?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Walmart Makes It Easy to Stay Healthy with Convenient Flu Shots, Now Available Nationwide Walmart is helping America stay healthy this flu season by making it easier than ever to get flu shots, so we can all do our part to keep our communities safe. Low-cost flu shots are now available in 4,600+ Walmart pharmacies nationwide via walk-up …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Receive Two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding ...
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Prices Public Offering of 6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable ...
Hibbett Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Details
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:38 UhrMarktkompass: 15.930 DAX stabil | US-Einzelhandel | WALMART | HOME DEPOT | EINHELL | STRÖER
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
17.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Steigende Corona-Zahlen verunsichern Anleger
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17.08.21Aktien New York: Steigende Corona-Fallzahlen verunsichern Investoren
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17.08.21Home Depot, Disney, BioNTech, Roblox, Walmart, Coupang, Mercadolibre, Amazon, Didi - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
17.08.21Aktien New York: Schwacher Einzelhandel und Corona belasten Kurse
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 17.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Nach Vortagsrekorden drohen Verluste
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17.08.21Walmart erhöht Prognose - US-Kunden treiben Wachstum
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Walmart U.S. Q2 comp sales grew 5.2%; 14.5% two-year stack; Comp transactions strong at 6.1%
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Walmart Names Publicis Groupe as New Media Agency
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten