checkAd

Sensata Technologies Debuts Sensata | Xirgo’s Solutions at Key U.S. Tradeshows in September

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 17:01  |  23   |   |   

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced that its newly combined business, Sensata | Xirgo, will debut its solutions at three noteworthy tradeshows in September.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005549/en/

Sensata | Xirgo today announced it will exhibit at the biggest shows of the Fall season and showcase its solutions at Home Delivery World, TMC21, and The Utility Expo. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sensata | Xirgo today announced it will exhibit at the biggest shows of the Fall season and showcase its solutions at Home Delivery World, TMC21, and The Utility Expo. (Photo: Business Wire)

Xirgo Technologies LLC., recently acquired by Sensata Technologies, offers innovative wireless IoT communication devices for a wide range of applications across multiple markets including but not limited to vehicle telematics, fleet management, asset monitoring and control, usage-based insurance and cold chain. As a part of the combined Sensata Insights business, Sensata | Xirgo’s range of connected solutions improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, unlock new revenue streams, and keep people and property safe and free from harm. Sensata | Xirgo will highlight the following solutions at the shows:

  • Cargo Monitoring
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
  • Asset Monitoring and Control
  • Data Insight Services
  • Vehicle Telematics
  • Video Telematics

The first stop on the tradeshow tour will be Philadelphia, PA, where the team will exhibit in booth #548 at Home Delivery World (HDW), from September 1-2. HDW is the “biggest event in eCommerce logistics,” attracting fleet executives and manufacturers, and introducing attendees to new advancements in supply chain management. The TMC21 (Transportation Technology Exhibition) show follows soon after, from September 12-16 in Cleveland, OH, where the team will exhibit in booth #3061. TMC21 focuses on trucking industry standards, as well as the future of trucking technology and equipment applications. Finishing up the tour in Louisville, KY, the team will be exhibiting at The Utility Expo, from September 28-30, in booth #A-2011. This show targets construction and utility professionals in a venue that spans more than 30 acres.

Shawn Aleman, Vice President at Sensata | Xirgo said, “I am thrilled to debut our solutions at these tradeshows. We offer a broad portfolio of sensors, telematics, and asset tracking devices, as well as a vehicle-area network, cloud solutions, and valuable data insight services that help us build relationships with, and accelerate value creation for, potential customers and partners.”

To learn more about Sensata | Xirgo technologies and products, please visit www.sensata.com/sensata-xirgo and stop by our booth at the shows.

About Sensata Technologies
 Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner, and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com

Sensata Technologies Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sensata Technologies Debuts Sensata | Xirgo’s Solutions at Key U.S. Tradeshows in September Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced that its newly combined business, Sensata | Xirgo, will debut its solutions at three …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Receive Two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding ...
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Prices Public Offering of 6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable ...
Hibbett Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Details
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Sensata Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten