Nass Valley Launches New Corporate Website

Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway [CSE: NVG.CN] has officially launched the new corporate website at nassvalleygateway.com. 

The new site takes into account the smartest best-practice features, such as being fully mobile-responsive, a clean and fresh layout, high-quality images, and new font sets that make the site easier to navigate and read.

“Our goal was to give users an enjoyable experience,” said Brandon Gil, Director of Marketing for Nass Valley. “A clean and simple user interface is critical to ease-of-use and a positive overall impression of the company.”

The site is designed to help people get to where they need to be in less clicks and with less overall stress, which is one of the foundational goals of the company – to improve the lives of everyone who meets one of Nass Valley’s communication touch-points.

The company invites everyone to visit the site at www.NassValleyGateway.com

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z4 Vancouver, Canada

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.com
Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com
 Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com

 For more information:
Michael Semler, CEO
Nass Valley Gateway
michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Mike Magolnick, PR
The Red Flag Image Company
pr@nassvalleygateway.com
214-799-0730





Disclaimer

