Technology Leader Pushpay Announces New Executive Leadership, Promotes Kevin Kuck to Chief Operations Officer

Previously serving as SVP of Operations, Kuck will now lead Pushpay’s information technology (IT), operations, business intelligence (BI) and human resources (HR) teams

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for the faith-based, non-profit, and education sectors, today announces the appointment of Kevin Kuck as Chief Operations Officer. Kuck previously served as the Senior Vice President of Operations.

“Kevin has been a pivotal part of Pushpay’s growth and corporate development journey over the years,” said Molly Matthews, Pushpay’s CEO. “He brings invaluable technical knowledge to our organization, and as we look to the future of our company, his thoughtful leadership approach will be vital as we continue to build world-class teams and solutions for our customers.”

Kuck has spent nearly seven years at Pushpay, and his expertise on organizational design and process improvement has helped enable the Company to quickly scale amidst years of rapid growth. He was also an integral part of the success of the recent Church Community Builder acquisition, where he guided the Company’s IT and Operations teams through the business integration process. His leadership has also helped ensure the longevity of Pushpay’s systems and tools—which enable the Company and its employees to serve its customers well.

Prior to his time at Pushpay, Kuck held a variety of sales, recruitment and leadership roles across the U.S. and New Zealand, including roles with Fairfax Media, Catch Software, and The Teaching Company. He came to Pushpay in 2014 as an Operations and Insight Manager and was promoted to Vice President of Operations in 2015. In 2018 Kevin took on the role of Senior Vice President of Operations, which was his last position before the promotion to Chief Operations Officer.

In addition to this executive change, Pushpay’s Chief Financial Officer Shane Sampson has announced his resignation, effective October 2021. Shane joined Pushpay as CFO in October 2015 and during his tenure he played a pivotal role in capital fund raising and helped lead the Company through double digit growth. Pushpay has begun an executive search to appoint a CFO who will be based in the Company’s Redmond, Washington, U.S. office and will advise the market in due course. To learn more or to apply, visit www.pushpay.com/careers.

To learn more about Pushpay, visit www.pushpay.com.

About Pushpay
Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, and a church management system (ChMS) to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (U.S.) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

Church Community Builder is an affiliate of Pushpay Holdings Limited and provides a Software as a Service (SaaS) church management system predominantly in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. Church Community Builder provides a platform that churches use to connect and communicate with their community members, record member service history, track online giving and perform a range of administrative functions. Combined, Pushpay and Church Community Builder deliver a best-in-class, fully integrated ChMS, custom community app and giving solution for customers in the US faith sector.

