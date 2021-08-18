checkAd

BioCheck Inc Acquires DRG International Inc, a leading IVD company

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 17:16  |  11   |   |   

Transformative deal significantly increases IVD development, manufacturing and sales channel for novel ELISA and Chemiluminescent immunoassay platforms

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCheck, Inc. has announced that it has acquired DRG International, a leading manufacturer of clinical diagnostic and research ELISAs with distributors in over 110 countries.  DRG is also the manufacturer of the DRG:HYBRiD-XL, a fully automated analyzer for Immunoassays and Clinical Chemistry.  DRG International, Inc. operates in accordance with the FDA 21 CFR 820 Quality System Regulation as well as the ISO 13485:2016 and MDSAP (Medical Device Single Audit Program) by TÜV Rheinland. 

Roy Paxton Yih, CEO of BioCheck, Inc. said " the DRG:HYBRiD-XL and BioCheck's new automated chemiluminescent platform (ACL-Platform) will enable us to accelerate the availability of optimized, reliable and accurate advanced clinical and research diagnostic tests in the neurological  disorders and other diseases.  Leveraging BioCheck's assay development capabilities with DRG's development center, the combined companies are well positioned to rapidly scale availability of current tests and develop novel IVD tests for several diseases in the future globally to over 110 countries."    

Global IVD Diagnostic Market news provided by "Research and Markets Publication" June 8, 2021

"At an estimated value of over USD 72.02 billion in 2019, the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 4.1% and valued at over USD 112.05 billion over the forecast year 2020-2030.

"In vitro diagnostics is experiencing a significant popularity in healthcare sector due to its efficacy in diagnosing numerous medical conditions such as infectious diseases, cardiac disorders, cancer, and nephrological disorders.

Upsurge in number of in vitro diagnostic tests across the globe owing to the increased incidences of infectious and chronic diseases drives the growth of IVD market. In addition, rise in geriatric population, which is vulnerable to immunological disorders have been pushing the growth of the market globally."

Yih also added "We look forward to welcoming the highly talented members of the DRG team who bring additional R&D capabilities and manufacturing strength to BioCheck, helping to further elevate our clinical and research IVD business."  

About BioCheck, Inc.

Since 1997, BioCheck, Inc. has been engaged in the development and manufacturing of high-quality in vitro diagnostic test kits for the worldwide biomedical, pharmaceutical, and scientific research markets under cGMP and ISO 13485 standards.  BioCheck is commercializing the (automated chemiluminescent platform (ACL-Platform)) and associated Covid-19 and other cytokine, metabolic, and cardiovascular test kits to allow convenient, instant, and accurate diagnosis of disease markers with a bench top instrument.  BioCheck is financed by seasoned biotech investors Emerging Technology Partners.  www.biocheckinc.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioCheck Inc Acquires DRG International Inc, a leading IVD company Transformative deal significantly increases IVD development, manufacturing and sales channel for novel ELISA and Chemiluminescent immunoassay platforms SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BioCheck, Inc. has announced that it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ViewSonic Introduces ColorPro VP56 Series of Pantone Validated Monitors for Unmatched Color ...
Equus Energy Group Ramps Up Leadership In Renewable Energy And Environmental Products
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Global Fashion Retailer SHEIN Announces First-Ever SHEIN X 100K Challenge Series With Guest Judges: Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons And Laurel Pantin
Airbus, GRC, Avanti and Get SAT To Provide High-Speed, Secure Satcom-On-The-Move Connectivity
J.F. Lehman & Company Completes Sale of BEI Precision
Goodix Technology Releases Industry-Leading NB-IoT SoC Solution
Perkbox reimagines global reward and benefits for the post-pandemic world
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size Worth $7.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
PayU and Red Dot Payment expand merchants' access to South East Asia through Visa and Mastercard ...
Titel
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR ...
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Dominica Grinding to Take Cocoa Industry to Internationally Competitive Level
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
Express Delivery Market To Reach USD 484.38 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 6.4% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...