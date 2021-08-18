checkAd

LIG Assets, Inc. Announces Pink Current Status and Appointment of Marvin Baker as Chairman of The Board

Nashville, TN, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIG Assets is proud to update its loyal shareholder base with the fact that LIGA has returned to PINK CURRENT status with OTC Markets. https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LIGA/overview.  In addition, we recently filed our 2nd Quarter report as part of that process.  

https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/296608/ ...

The board at LIGA would also like to announce that due to the inability of Aric Simons to devote the necessary time and energy to LIGA at this critical time in the company's history that Aric Simons is hereby removed from the board of directors and no longer holds ANY position with LIG Assets, Inc.

LIGA's board is very proud to vote Marvin Baker in as the new Chairman of the Board at LIG Assets to add to his current role of President.

Mr. Baker stated, "As President of LIG Assets, I am excited to take on the role as Chairman of the Board and understand the concerns of shareholders about increasing the company's revenues and assets with our current plans. It's an exciting time in the company's history, and I look forward to dedicating my time to moving this company forward."

For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or how to purchase our exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments, please check out LIGA at Twitter.com/LIGAssets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LIGA/overview.

Contact Information:

LIGA Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:
Marvin Baker
President – LIG Assets, Inc.
CEO – BGTV Direct Worldwide Media Solutions
Email: Marvin@BGTVDirect.com
www.BGTVDirect.com
www.LIGAHomes.com
833 – LIGAHOMES





