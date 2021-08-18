checkAd

As the New School Year Approaches, Insight Schools of California Is Ready to Help Students Succeed

Insight Schools of California (ISCA), an online public school serving students in grades 9-12 throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. ISCA students and teachers will go online to start the 2021-2022 school year next week, on August 23.

Accredited by the WASC, and staffed by state-licensed teachers, ISCA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools ISCA have reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

“Last year was unique, and sometimes rough on parents and students. But it’s time to get California’s students back on track,” said Kimberly Odom, Head of School for ISCA. “We are ready and excited to provide students with a personalized education that helps them succeed.”

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including credit recovery, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. ISCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

ISCA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit ca.insightschools.net or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Insight Schools of California

Insight Schools of California (ISCA) are full-time online public charter schools for students in grades 9-12 who are behind in their education or need additional support to graduate from high school. The schools are available for students in Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura counties. ISCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultants can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. Learn more at ca.insightschools.net.

