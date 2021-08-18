HusCompagniet Says EQT Selling 19.2% Stake
(PLX AI) – HusCompagniet accelerated bookbuilt offering of up to 3,842,268 existing shares in HusCompagniet A/S.HusCompagniet stake of 19.2% sold by Diego Holding Guernsey, a company ultimately owned by the EQTCitigroup Global Markets Limited, …
- HusCompagniet stake of 19.2% sold by Diego Holding Guernsey, a company ultimately owned by the EQT
- Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Danske Bank A/S and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners
