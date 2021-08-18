checkAd

Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031

- Demand for Automotive Towbar Increasing in the U.S., Representing Over Half of Global Sales

- The automotive towbar market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2031. The survey offers automotive towbar demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including type and vehicle. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase automotive towbar sales.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the insights by Fact.MR, the global market for automotive towbar is estimated to expand at a rate of 1.3X, exhibiting a CAGR of approximately 3.5% over the assessment period 2021-2031.

The demand for automotive towbars is particularly surging among youngsters owing to the growing preference for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) and off-road vehicles. Among various products, retractable towbars are extensively adopted by automotive manufacturers due to its flexible folding capacity.

This in turn is expected to create positive opportunities for growth of the market. Fact.MR has also estimated that, retractable towbars will account for 2/5 of automotive towbars market share in the coming years.  

The rising disposable income of various developing countries is propelling demand for luxury cars, which, in turn is pushing sales of automotive towbars. As per the study, the deployment of automotive towbars for luxury passenger cars is set to expand at a CAGR of nearly 3% by the end of 2031.

According to the study, the U.S. market for automotive towbar will account for over 50% of the overall market share in 2021. Demand outlook for the U.S. remains fairly positive driven by adoption of novel technologies and increasing demand for caravans and unpowered trailers.

Growth prospects are likely to remain positive in the Germany market owing to the scopious development witnessed in the electric domain. Several noteworthy brands are registering increasing sales of vehicles.

For instance, Skoda and Kia experienced growth of 56% each, while Volkswagen was up by 53%. As a result, optimistic automotive sales are compelling more manufacturers to establish their production facilities in the country.

