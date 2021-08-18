checkAd

DATA443 CONTINUES LEADERSHIP IN THE PROTECTION OF SENSITIVE DATA WITH ENGAGEMENT BY FINANCIAL MARKETS SELF REGULATORY ORGANIZATION

Data443 will provide regulatory-based searches, retention management, e-discovery, and multi-year complex discovery data management


RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced that its privacy and data discovery platforms continue to be the leader in the industry. The Company heralded its engagement by the national self-regulatory organization for the financial market for a segment of the U.S. investments industry.

Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443 commented, “This latest win for our Data Archive Manager (formerly known as Arcmail) leverages our newest platform based on HPE hardware. What makes this win so important to us is that this customer is not just a regulatory organization; it is also managing multiple years of datasets with related privacy, discovery, and legislative requirements to have this data safely stored and instantly available, all with a solid chain of custody in a non-repudiable fashion. While an impossible task for this self-regulatory organization, this is just another day’s work for Data443.”

“The Data Archive Manager platform continues to be a great anchor for our product line – now expanding to support over 1,900 file types and able to connect virtually any file or data repository, including OneDrive, Dropbox, Sharepoint, Network Storage, OpenText, M-Files, and the like. Our customers are driving us toward more sophisticated and all-encompassing search and discovery requirements, and more often now, migration of data sets from on-premises to cloud. Virtually every recent customer engagement now has data migration in scope, and the size and scale continue to expand rapidly. Two years ago, our average size was around 10TB; now we routinely get requests in the 100 to 3,000-9,000TB range, further highlighting how explosively large these datasets are becoming,” concluded Mr. Remillard.

Data443’s Data Archiving Manager is available in an on-premise appliance form factor, in a SaaS-hosted offering from Data443’s Private cloud facilities, and as a public cloud-hosted offering in Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, and Google’s GCP. The product integrates with other Data443 offerings such as Access Control Manager, Sensitive Content Manager, and Data Identification Manager.

