Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 30 0701

Series RIKB 24 0415 RIKS 30 0701
ISIN IS0000033009 IS0000020576
Maturity Date 04/15/2024 07/01/2030
Auction Date 08/20/2021 08/20/2021
Settlement Date 08/25/2021 08/25/2021
10% addition 08/24/2021 08/24/2021

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Magnús Freyr Hrafnsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9679.





