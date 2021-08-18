Roche receives FDA approval for first companion diagnostic to identify dMMR solid tumour patients eligible for anti-PD-1 immunotherapy

Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, with nearly 10 million deaths annually. 1, 2 In the U.S., approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2021. 1

Based on cancer biomarkers, the first-of-its-kind VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel helps determine which solid tumour patients may benefit from GSK immunotherapy.

Roche/GSK collaboration represents an important step towards a personalised healthcare strategy for certain solid tumour patients.

Basel, 18 August 2021 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel, advancing the company's commitment to personalised healthcare through tests that determine which patients are most likely to benefit from specific and targeted therapies. The VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel is the first companion diagnostic test to aid in identifying patients whose solid tumours are deficient in DNA mismatch repair (MMR), who may be eligible for JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) monotherapy, an anti-PD-1 immunotherapy from GSK. The test evaluates a panel of MMR proteins in tumours to provide important treatment information to clinicians.



MMR is a naturally occurring mechanism that scans our DNA, correcting errors that cause disease. When MMR is deficient (dMMR), cells mutate, which can lead to cancer. While MMR deficiency is most common in endometrial cancer, other high prevalence dMMR tumour types include gastric, colorectal, small intestine, cervical and neuroendocrine cancers. In the U.S., prevalence of dMMR across patients with solid tumours has been estimated at 14 percent.3 PD-1 inhibitors can be effective treatment in cancers with MMR deficiency.



"As the first companion diagnostic of its kind, this test can help qualify patients with solid tumours that are deficient in MMR who have progressed in their disease and who have no other suitable treatment options,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “Based on the results of our MMR biomarker test, these patients may be eligible to receive GSK’s JEMPERLI. We are pleased that our innovative companion diagnostic label continues to grow to serve more patients.”



FDA approval of the VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel provides clinicians with access to a fully automated panel of MMR biomarkers tested by immunohistochemistry (IHC), enabling impactful treatment decisions for patients. JEMPERLI was approved by the FDA on 17 August 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with dMMR recurrent or advanced solid tumours, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed on or following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. This indication received accelerated approval based on tumour response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for this indication may depend on verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).