Leasinvest Real Estate SA Half-year financial report 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 18.08.2021, 17:39 | 36 | 0 | 0 18.08.2021, 17:39 | Highlights first half-year 2021 For the first half-year of the financial year 2021 we record the following key data: Foreseen business combination with Extensa approved during extraordinary general meeting of 19 July 2021 turning Leasinvest into a mixed real estate investor-developer as of that date

The EPRA earnings*rise from € 13.1 million end H1 2020 to € 15.6 million (or € 2.64 per share vs € 2.21 per share end H1 2020)

The net result amounts to € 28.0 million (€ 4.72 per share) end H1 2021 (vs € -30.7 million or € -5.18 per share end H1 2020)

The funding cost decreases again to 2.09% (end 2020: 2.35%)

The occupancy rate increases to 92.57% (end 2020: 91.62%)

Important leases in Belgium and Luxembourg: full pre-lease of the office project Monteco in the CBD of Brussels and new rental contracts in Mercator-High 5 and in shopping center Pommerloch in Luxembourg Attachment 2021 08 18 LRE_HJV 2021_ENG_FINAL







0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer