checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Highlight Event and Entertainment AG posts positive sales performance in first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.08.2021, 18:00  |  39   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG posts positive sales performance in first half of 2021

18-Aug-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
 

2021 Half-Year Report

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG posts positive sales performance in first half of 2021

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, a leading international company in the fields of film, sports and event marketing, and sports that is headquartered in Pratteln (Switzerland) and listed on the SIX, has closed the first half of fiscal 2021 with significant sales growth and an increase in the equity ratio.

Consolidated sales climbed by 20.3% to CHF 207 million. Due to production-related consolidated expenses and a lack of sales in theatrical distribution, EBIT amounted to CHF 1.4 million.

The Film segment increased its sales by 24% from CHF 98 million to CHF 121.6 million in the first six months of 2021 due to service productions and the continued positive development of digital distribution forms.

The Sports- and Event-Marketing segment (marketing of major international sports events) increased its sales from CHF 31.2 million to CHF 34.5 million.

The Sports segment increased sales by 17.9% to CHF 50.9 million. This is mainly due to advertising income and realized sport events after Covid 19 restrictions were eased.

As a result of the successful capital increases, equity increased from CHF 352.3 million at the end of 2020 to CHF 363.4 million, with the equity ratio rising from 36.6% to 37.3%.

The detailed 2021 half-year report is available at https://www.hlee.ch/geschaeftsberichte.

Contact:
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97

info@hlee.ch
http://www.hlee.ch

The HLEE Group at a glance    
Disclosures for the Group in accordance with IFRS    
       
in CHF million H1 2021 H1 2020 Change in %
Sales 207.3 172.3 20.3
Operating result 1.4 11.0 n/a
Consolidated net profit (after taxes) -7.6 1.1 n/a
Net profit attributable to shareholders -6.3 0.4 n/a
Earnings per share (CHF) -0.71 0.05 n/a
Segment sales      
Film 121.6 98.0 24.0
Sports- and Event-Marketing 34.5 31.2 10.5
Sports 50.7 43.2 17.4
Event Marketing      
Segment earnings      
Film 4.8 8.8 -54.5
Sports- and Event-Marketing 14.0 14.7 -4.7
Sports -13.2 -10.3 -28.1
Event Marketing      
       
in CHF million June 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Change in %
Total assets 973.0 962.7 1.1
shareholders of HLEE 363.4 352.3 3.2
Equity ratio (%) 37.3 36.6 0.7 points
Current financial liabilities 182.6 163.9 11.4
Cash funds 36.7 50.3 -27
Seite 1 von 2
Highlight Event and Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Highlight Event and Entertainment AG posts positive sales performance in first half of 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Highlight Event and Entertainment AG posts positive sales performance in first half of 2021 18-Aug-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital erweitert sein Content-Angebot erheblich mit Aufnahme von Cloud ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest publishes Half Year Report 2021 - Strong organic revenue growth of 36% in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital AG: Starkes Ergebnis im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: SFC Energy und Nel ASA schließen Entwicklungspartnerschaft für weltweit erstes integriertes ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest veröffentlicht Halbjahresabschluss 2021: Starkes organisches Wachstum von ...
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SELECTS THE BEST 8 ACCUM(TM) VARIANTS TO OPTIMIZE ITS ADC THERAPEUTIC
EQS-Adhoc: Poenina gibt personelle Veränderungen bekannt und leitet externe Untersuchung ein
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG mit positiver Umsatzentwicklung im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs