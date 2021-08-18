EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Highlight Event and Entertainment AG posts positive sales performance in first half of 2021 18-Aug-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2021 Half-Year Report

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG posts positive sales performance in first half of 2021



Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, a leading international company in the fields of film, sports and event marketing, and sports that is headquartered in Pratteln (Switzerland) and listed on the SIX, has closed the first half of fiscal 2021 with significant sales growth and an increase in the equity ratio.

Consolidated sales climbed by 20.3% to CHF 207 million. Due to production-related consolidated expenses and a lack of sales in theatrical distribution, EBIT amounted to CHF 1.4 million.

The Film segment increased its sales by 24% from CHF 98 million to CHF 121.6 million in the first six months of 2021 due to service productions and the continued positive development of digital distribution forms.

The Sports- and Event-Marketing segment (marketing of major international sports events) increased its sales from CHF 31.2 million to CHF 34.5 million.

The Sports segment increased sales by 17.9% to CHF 50.9 million. This is mainly due to advertising income and realized sport events after Covid 19 restrictions were eased.

As a result of the successful capital increases, equity increased from CHF 352.3 million at the end of 2020 to CHF 363.4 million, with the equity ratio rising from 36.6% to 37.3%.

The detailed 2021 half-year report is available at https://www.hlee.ch/geschaeftsberichte.

The HLEE Group at a glance Disclosures for the Group in accordance with IFRS in CHF million H1 2021 H1 2020 Change in % Sales 207.3 172.3 20.3 Operating result 1.4 11.0 n/a Consolidated net profit (after taxes) -7.6 1.1 n/a Net profit attributable to shareholders -6.3 0.4 n/a Earnings per share (CHF) -0.71 0.05 n/a Segment sales Film 121.6 98.0 24.0 Sports- and Event-Marketing 34.5 31.2 10.5 Sports 50.7 43.2 17.4 Event Marketing Segment earnings Film 4.8 8.8 -54.5 Sports- and Event-Marketing 14.0 14.7 -4.7 Sports -13.2 -10.3 -28.1 Event Marketing in CHF million June 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Change in % Total assets 973.0 962.7 1.1 shareholders of HLEE 363.4 352.3 3.2 Equity ratio (%) 37.3 36.6 0.7 points Current financial liabilities 182.6 163.9 11.4 Cash funds 36.7 50.3 -27