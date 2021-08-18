EQS-Adhoc Highlight Event and Entertainment AG posts positive sales performance in first half of 2021
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Press Release
2021 Half-Year Report
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG posts positive sales performance in first half of 2021
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, a leading international company in the fields of film, sports and event marketing, and sports that is headquartered in Pratteln (Switzerland) and listed on the SIX, has closed the first half of fiscal 2021 with significant sales growth and an increase in the equity ratio.
Consolidated sales climbed by 20.3% to CHF 207 million. Due to production-related consolidated expenses and a lack of sales in theatrical distribution, EBIT amounted to CHF 1.4 million.
The Film segment increased its sales by 24% from CHF 98 million to CHF 121.6 million in the first six months of 2021 due to service productions and the continued positive development of digital distribution forms.
The Sports- and Event-Marketing segment (marketing of major international sports events) increased its sales from CHF 31.2 million to CHF 34.5 million.
The Sports segment increased sales by 17.9% to CHF 50.9 million. This is mainly due to advertising income and realized sport events after Covid 19 restrictions were eased.
As a result of the successful capital increases, equity increased from CHF 352.3 million at the end of 2020 to CHF 363.4 million, with the equity ratio rising from 36.6% to 37.3%.
The detailed 2021 half-year report is available at https://www.hlee.ch/geschaeftsberichte.
Contact:
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97
info@hlee.ch
http://www.hlee.ch
|The HLEE Group at a glance
|Disclosures for the Group in accordance with IFRS
|in CHF million
|H1 2021
|H1 2020
|Change in %
|Sales
|207.3
|172.3
|20.3
|Operating result
|1.4
|11.0
|n/a
|Consolidated net profit (after taxes)
|-7.6
|1.1
|n/a
|Net profit attributable to shareholders
|-6.3
|0.4
|n/a
|Earnings per share (CHF)
|-0.71
|0.05
|n/a
|Segment sales
|Film
|121.6
|98.0
|24.0
|Sports- and Event-Marketing
|34.5
|31.2
|10.5
|Sports
|50.7
|43.2
|17.4
|Event Marketing
|Segment earnings
|Film
|4.8
|8.8
|-54.5
|Sports- and Event-Marketing
|14.0
|14.7
|-4.7
|Sports
|-13.2
|-10.3
|-28.1
|Event Marketing
|in CHF million
|June 30, 2021
|Dec. 31, 2020
|Change in %
|Total assets
|973.0
|962.7
|1.1
|shareholders of HLEE
|363.4
|352.3
|3.2
|Equity ratio (%)
|37.3
|36.6
|0.7 points
|Current financial liabilities
|182.6
|163.9
|11.4
|Cash funds
|36.7
|50.3
|-27
|
