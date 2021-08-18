SpineGuard (FR0011464452 – ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announces that the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held in a closed virtual session, without the physical presence of the shareholders, on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10:00 am and will detail to its shareholders the process and voting modalities.

In compliance with recent French legislation related to the pandemic situation and per the recommendations of the French AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF), SpineGuard announces that its Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will take place on September 23, 2021 at 10:00 am CEST in a closed virtual session. It is hereby reminded that AMF strongly encourages the shareholders to vote, such right being a fundamental prerogative of each shareholder.

Following the lack of quorum at the two previous Extraordinary Shareholders Meetings on June 9 and 30 2021, the Company, on July 23, 2021, introduced a motion at the Commercial Court asking for the appointment of a trustee in order to obtain the requested quorum and cast neutral votes at the shareholder’s meeting. The motion was resolved and, Selarl Ajilink, Labis, Cabooter 70 avenue du Général de Gaulle 94000 Créteil France represented by Maître Jérôme Cabooter, was appointed. One of the resolutions of the Shareholder’s Meeting aims at adjusting the requested quorums to the minimum required by law vs. the existing statutory ones of the Company.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be webcasted (in French) and shareholders are invited to connect via a link that will be communicated later.

Shareholders will be informed in a subsequent press release of the identity and capacity of the persons appointed to act as scrutineers.

Online and postal voting procedures

In compliance with recent French legislation and per the recommendations of the French SEC (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF), votes shall be exclusively casted through a vote by proxy and prior to the Shareholders’ Meeting taking place:

E-voting, using the “Votaccess” e-platform, will be possible and should be prioritized. The platform will open on September 3, 2021, at 9:00 am and will close on September 22, 2021 at 3:00 pm CEST.

Alternatively, vote by proxy is also possible: for more details shareholders should refer to the convene notice published in the “Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires” dated August 18, 2021. The deadline to cast votes by proxy is September 20, 2021.

All documents for the Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available in due time on the Company’s website www.spineguard.com, in the Investors/General Meetings section and a news release will be issued accordingly.

All questions regarding the voting modalities should be sent by email to: spineguard@newcap.eu

Modalities of the Shareholders’ Meeting may change depending on French legislation and/or pandemic compliance requirements. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Shareholders’ Meeting on the Company's website and the press releases, also available on its website.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 85,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Seventeen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the « smart » pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

