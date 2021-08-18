Ryder and Waymo Enter Partnership Focused on Autonomous Truck Maintenance—Sights Set on Scaling Operations Nationwide

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain , dedicated transportation , and fleet management solutions, and Waymo Via, the trucking and local delivery unit of leading autonomous driving developer Waymo , announce a partnership focused on providing best-in-class maintenance for Class 8 autonomous trucks, in order to maximize vehicle up-time and ensure the reliability required to scale operations nationwide.

Ryder to provide maintenance services and roadside assistance for Waymo Via's Class 8 autonomous trucks in five states initially, with sights set on scaling operations nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

With a growing fleet and geographical footprint, Waymo Via needs a robust and scalable solution for truck maintenance. Ryder has a network of more than 500 maintenance facilities in the U.S. and nearly 90 years of fleet maintenance expertise. The two companies will partner on servicing and evolving maintenance practices for autonomously driven trucks across Waymo Via sites in Texas, Arizona, California, Michigan, and Ohio, as well as roadside service between hubs.

“While this partnership initially focuses on fleet maintenance, we see many opportunities to collaborate on autonomous trucking operations in order to successfully deploy these trucks at scale,” says Karen Jones, chief marketing officer and head of new product development for Ryder. “Already, we’ve collaborated on the layout and design of Waymo’s new Dallas facility to ensure it’s optimized for serviceability of trucks and for the transfer hub model they plan to pursue in the near future. Autonomous Class 8 technology is quickly taking hold, and Ryder is poised to become a leader – not only in servicing trucks but also in managing the unique logistics of autonomous operations.”

Waymo brings over a decade of experience in building autonomous driving technology, having driven more than 20 million miles on public roads across 10 U.S. states and 20 billion miles in simulation.

“As we continue to scale our autonomous trucking operations, we couldn’t have found a better partner than Ryder,” says Charlie Jatt, head of commercialization for Waymo Via trucking. “There are many synergies between our Waymo Via vision and operations and Ryder’s expertise and resources, and we look forward to unlocking best-in-class solutions within the industry and bringing autonomously driven trucks to market throughout the U.S.”