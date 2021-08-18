Cantaloupe, Inc. Survey Finds Usage of Unattended Retail Grew During Pandemic, Fueled Mostly by Younger Consumers

The NAMA Show 2021-- Ninety percent of people used unattended retail as much or more during the pandemic according to a recent survey by Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. However, according to the survey, younger consumers were the most likely to increase usage during that period. Twenty-three percent of respondents between the age of 18-34 said that the pandemic increased their usage of unattended retail, compared to 18 percent of 35–54-year-olds, and only 4 percent of respondents over 55 years of age.

The Future of Unattended Retail (photo: Cantaloupe, Inc)

Nearly half of consumers who increased usage in unattended retail during the pandemic cited speed (49 percent), social distancing (49 percent) and convenience (47 percent) as reasons for the increase. Sixty-eight percent of those respondents noted in the survey it is important to have a touchless option post-pandemic.

“We learned a great deal from the pandemic, particularly the resiliency of unattended retail which was tested to its core,” said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, Cantaloupe, Inc. “As we look ahead, it’s clear that consumers like unattended retail, it’s very sticky, and our software and payments platform opens the door to many sales channels for our operators. How we continue to evolve the industry to keep pace with the expectations of consumers must also factor in what is important to younger shoppers. Having diverse payment options, being able to buy nontraditional items and ensuring the data security of payments should be top of mind for every operator now.”

Forty-one percent of respondents who purchased an item through an unattended channel in the three months prior to the survey said unattended options make them more likely to shop in a retailer’s other channels in the future.

Other findings include:

Range of Payment Options Important to Younger Shoppers

While debit and credit are the most preferred payment method overall (67 percent), nearly one in five respondents (19 percent) noted preferring cash, and 12 percent preferring payment apps like Venmo, Google Pay and others. Interestingly, among those respondents between 18-34, 25 percent prefer cash. This compares to only 11 percent of participants 55 and over.