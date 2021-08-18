checkAd

DJ Valentino Khan to Perform at SummerSlam

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021   

WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that producer and DJ Valentino Khan will perform at WWE’s biggest event of 2021, SummerSlam. Khan will welcome fans with the hottest hits in music as they arrive at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. SummerSlam will take place this Saturday, August 21, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an NFL stadium.

“Being part of a WWE event is a childhood dream come true for me. From growing up in the ‘Attitude Era’ till now, I’ve been a fan all my life and truly have respect for the business. The fact that I get to connect with the WWE universe through my own music is an incredible full circle moment. I can’t wait to go hard at SummerSlam in Vegas,” said Valentino Khan.

“We strive to create a vibrant atmosphere at all WWE events and music plays a very important role whether it be at live events or throughout WWE programming. We’re looking forward to having Valentino Khan kick off the festivities at SummerSlam this Saturday,” Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group.

Khan is a Los Angeles-based DJ, producer and artist whose music truly knows no bounds. His versatility and lethal ear for good music has granted him production credits for the likes of Lil Pump, French Montana, 2 Chainz, T.I, and Dizzee Rascal. From making music with Grammy-winning artists Major Lazer, Skrillex, Diplo, Bruno Mars & Tyga, to performing on some music’s biggest stages such as EDC Las Vegas, Lollapalooza, and Ultra Music Festival, Valentino Khan is excited to check one stage off his bucket list this Saturday at WWE’s SummerSlam. A heavyweight in his own right, Khan continues to break barriers with original tracks, production credentials, and incredible live sets.

SummerSlam will stream live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

