WISeKey to Commercially Launch its WISe.Art NFT Platform on September 1, 2021; the Platform will Auction High–Value NFTs of Luxury Items and Collectibles

The WISe.A rt NFT platform launch will be incorporating provenance, proof of ownership, and follow-on monetization control into the NFTs

WISeKey to Commercially Launch its WISe.A rt NFT Platform on September 1, 2021 ; the Platform will A uction H igh– V alue NFTs of L uxury Items and C ollectibles (see Video and Demo site of the platform) The commercial launch of WISe.Art platform follows a series test auction s of NFT luxury watches

Geneva – August 18, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) (“WISeKey”, or “the Company”), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that it plans to commercially launch its NFT platform for the collectible and luxury market under the brand name WISe.Art (https://www.wise.art) on September 1, 2021.

The commercial launch of the WISe.Art platform follows a series of market test auctions (starting April 2021) of high-value NFTs, designed to test the appetite of the art and collectible community and fulfill the needs of this exclusive and high-volume marketplace. These market tests include the two world premiere NFT auctions of the digital twins of a physical watch – the Hublot Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chronograph Special Piece by Jean-Claude Biver, and the Jacob & Co NFT a 3-D animation produced by the brand and inspired by its Epic SF24 travel watch with two added features to make it a bespoke digital creation, a tourbillon and a split-flap system.

WISeKey has followed a multichain strategy for its WISe.Art platform through a partnership with CasperLabs and Ocean Protocol. CasperLabs’ incredible expertise on the crypto market and Ocean Protocol’s outstanding solution for Initial Data Market Offerings made them ideal partners to reinforce WISeKey’s unique position and for launching of its TrustECoin token.

WISe.Art is a fully fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, has the ability to include curators and multipliers, while-labeling options and special NFT designs.

The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. The NFT platform is secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process.