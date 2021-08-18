Yellow Corporation to Present at Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) announced today that Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Olivier, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. ET, at the Raymond James 2021 Diversified Industrials Conference.



The event will be available on the Yellow Corporation website www.myyellow.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.