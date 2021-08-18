Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Appointment of Amy L. Kornahrens as General Counsel

NEWTON, Kan., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the appointment of Amy L. Kornahrens as General Counsel of the Company. Ms. Kornahrens will report to Mark A. Esquivel, Park’s President and Chief Operating Officer.



Ms. Kornahrens has been a Consultant to Koch Industries, Inc. in Wichita, KS since 2019. From 2008 to 2017, she was Chief Counsel–Pipelines at Koch Industries. From 2005 to 2008, she was a General Law Attorney at Colonial Pipeline Company in Alpharetta, GA. From 2001 to 2005, she was Senior Attorney at The Williams Companies, Inc. in Tulsa, OK. From 1998 to 2001, she was an Associate Attorney at Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP in Washington DC, and from 1997 to 1998, she was an Associate Attorney at Miller, Balis & O’Neil, P.C. in Washington DC. Ms. Kornahrens received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Oklahoma and a Juris Doctor (JD) degree and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree in Energy and Environment from Tulane Law School.