Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana

For the past 10 years, the Kourou power plant has been burning waste from Guyana´s sawmills, carpentry companies and urban and industrial land clearing in order to locally produce renewable electricity. In 2020, 94.4% of the wood used at the Kourou power plant was certified by the Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC). Voltalia has been asking its Kourou plant suppliers since 2019 to comply with PEFC standards.

The Kourou biomass plant was the first French overseas power plant operating 100% on biomass to obtain this type of certification.

PEFC is a non-profit, non-governmental organization. With 330 million hectares of certified forest, PEFC is the world's largest forest certifier. Its certification criteria take into account the environmental, social and economic aspects of sustainable forest management.

Voltalia confirms its environmental and social commitment, particularly within the Guyanese biomass sector where Voltalia commissioned a second biomass plant at the end of 2020, located in Cacao, while developing several future similar plants in the region. As the leading private player in the sector in Guyana, Voltalia also produces solar and hydraulic electricity there.

More information

Biomass in French Guyana

Thanks to its abundant forest resources, French Guyana has a strong potential for producing electricity from biomass. This non-intermittent source of energy is highly beneficial for a region that suffers from significant electricity supply deficits. Voltalia is a major player in the wood energy sector in French Guiana, with more than 20 megawatts of installed biomass capacity by 2023. In addition to the Kourou plant (1.7 megawatts), which has been in operation for 10 years, the Cacao plant (5.1 megawatts) began operating in December 2020. They will be followed by the future Sinnamary (10.6 megawatts) and Iracoubo (5.1 megawatts) power plants, which are currently being developed. Voltalia's ambition is to meet the objectives of the French Guyana's PPE (Pluriannual Energy Programme), namely the massive integration of renewable energies, including 40 megawatts of installed biomass capacity by 2023, and the region's energy autonomy by 2030 in order to replace conventional thermal power plants that are highly polluting and dependent on fossil fuel imports.