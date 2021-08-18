checkAd

DGAP-DD Deutsche Wohnen SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.08.2021 / 18:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rebecca
Last name(s): Zahn

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Zahn
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Wohnen SE

b) LEI
529900QE24Q67I3FWZ10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
52.90 EUR 20736.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
52.90 EUR 20736.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


18.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69903  18.08.2021 



