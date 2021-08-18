checkAd

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 18:17  |  22   |   |   

SEMINOLE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the "Company") today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, Andy Demott, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and members of the senior executive division leadership, will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Management will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

A webcast of management’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:30 am CST on August 25th and may be accessed via the investor relations presentations section of the company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations and through the conference site at www.IDEASconferences.com.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI and WonderWink are our core uniform brands. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 7 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO, Tangerine Promotions, Public Identity and Gifts By Design are our signature promotional product companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Andrew D. Demott, Jr.
COO, CFO & Treasurer
727-803-7135
                                                                
-OR-

Hala Elsherbini
Three Part Advisors
Senior Managing Director
214-442-0016




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference SEMINOLE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the "Company") today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, Andy Demott, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Two New Studies to Explore Telix Assets in Breast Cancer Theranostics
Dynacor meldet neues Rekordquartal mit einem Umsatz von 42,8 Millionen USD und einem Nettoergebnis ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
SFL - Preliminary Q2 2021 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board