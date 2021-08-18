checkAd

EHT to Resume Trading on August 19

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a leader in renewable energy technologies, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture …

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a leader in renewable energy technologies, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to resume trading on the Exchange on Thursday, August 19, 2021 following the conditional approval of its transformative acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies.

The combination of EHT and Windular will create a diversified solar and wind powerhouse with a strong multi-channel sales and distribution network positioned for growth in the global residential, agriculture and telecommunications markets.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented: "I would like to sincerely thank our shareholders for their patience during this process and look forward to the opportunities and future that EHT has as a result of the Windular acquisition and our growing customer orders. We will continue to update shareholders regularly and will provide a fulsome update on the acquisition and our business lines in advance of the resumption of trading."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats. At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fireproof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

