checkAd

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade Order and Provides First Bi-Weekly Status Report

Autor: Accesswire
18.08.2021, 18:30  |  37   |   |   

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (the "Company") (CSE:XOP)(LSE:COPL), is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated August 2, 2021, its application to its principal regulator, the …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (the "Company") (CSE:XOP)(LSE:COPL), is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated August 2, 2021, its application to its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC"), for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") was granted on August 17, 2021. As previously announced, the application for the MCTO was made by the Company in order to secure additional time for the Company to prepare its unaudited interim financial statements and the applicable CEO and CFO certifications in respect of such filings for the period ended June 30, 2021 (collectively the "Interim Filings"). Under the terms of the MCTO, the Company's Interim Filings, business acquisition report in respect of its acquisition of Atomic Oil and Gas LLC and Southwestern Production Corp. on March 17, 2021 and any other periodic disclosure required to be filed pursuant to section 146 of the Securities Act (Alberta) while the MCTO is in effect (the "Other Disclosure") must be filed on or before August 31, 2021.

The MCTO restricts all trading in securities of the Company by the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company until two full business days following the date the Company files the Interim Filings and Other Disclosure. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders to trade their securities. However, the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities could determine, in their discretion, that it would be appropriate to issue a general cease trade order against the Company affecting all of the securities of the Company. As previously announced, until filing of the Interim Filings and Other Disclosure, the Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12- 203 and will file on SEDAR every two weeks a default status report containing the information described in section 10 of NP 12-203.

Bi-weekly Status Report

The Company confirms that since the date of its submission for the MCTO on August 2, 2021 (the "MCTO Notice"): (i) there has been no material change to the information set out in the MCTO Notice that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Seite 1 von 3


Canadian Overseas Petroleum Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade Order and Provides First Bi-Weekly Status Report CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (the "Company") (CSE:XOP)(LSE:COPL), is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated August 2, 2021, its application to its principal regulator, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Yunhong International Confirms Funding to Extend Period of Time to Consummate Initial Business ...
Unico American Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pond Technologies Announces Closing of $1,500,000 Unit Offering
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 ...
Commercial National Declares $.26 per Share Third Quarter Dividend
EHT Provides Corporate Update
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Signs Joint Venture to Host Nationwide Solar Educational Events
SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Additional Time to Prepare Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ending June 30, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen