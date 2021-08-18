checkAd

Portfolio Update

18.08.2021   

Octopus AIM VCT plc

18 August 2021

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 18 August 2021 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2021):

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value (£000)
Learning Technologies Group plc Software and Computer Services 1,051 8,901 9,952
Ergomed plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,273 7,863 9,136
Breedon Group plc Construction and Materials 859 6,854 7,713
GB Group plc Software and Computer Services 505 6,662 7,167
MaxCyte, Inc. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,035 4,300 5,335
Trackwise Designs plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 1,934 2,616 4,550
SDI Group plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 179 4,196 4,375
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Medical Equipment and Services 931 3,190 4,121
Sosandar plc Retailers 1,853 2,071 3,924
Brooks Macdonald Group plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 746 2,987 3,733
Gear4music (Holdings) PLC Leisure Goods 529 3,009 3,538
IDOX plc Software and Computer Services 353 2,837 3,190
Panoply Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 979 2,197 3,176
Judges Scientific plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 314 2,862 3,176
Hasgrove plc* Media 88 3,074 3,162
Ilika plc Energy 1,058 2,001 3,059
Craneware plc Health Care Providers 183 2,784 2,967
Mattioli Woods plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 529 2,382 2,911
PCI-Pal plc Software and Computer Services 1,098 1,485 2,583
Ixico plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,046 1,494 2,540
Renalytix plc Health Care Providers 288 2,201 2,489
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,830 596 2,426
Creo Medical Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,471 883 2,354
VR Education Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 1,879 472 2,351
LungLife AI, Inc. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2,079 224 2,303
Next Fifteen Communications Group plc Media 515 1,717 2,232
Netcall plc Software and Computer Services 308 1,853 2,161
Quixant plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 587 1,515 2,102
Popsa Holdings Ltd* Software and Computer Services 1,170 927 2,097
Access Intelligence plc Software and Computer Services 678 1,215 1,893
ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,524 255 1,779
Animalcare Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 306 1,411 1,717
Spectral MD Holdings Limited Health Care Providers 2,115 (502) 1,613
Gamma Communications plc Telecommunications Service Providers 274 1,212 1,486
Glantus Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 1,800 (353) 1,447
Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 396 1,030 1,426
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health Care Providers 601 815 1,416
RWS Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 143 1,237 1,380
Gooch & Housego plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 422 955 1,377
Diaceutics plc Health Care Providers 930 391 1,321
British Honey Company Limited Retailers 1,260 46 1,306
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 743 545 1,288
Vertu Motors plc Retailers 1,265 (25) 1,240
Fusion Antibodies plc Health Care Providers 745 368 1,113
In the Style Group Plc Retailers 1,000 110 1,110
Adept Technology Group Plc Telecommunications Service Providers 601 446 1,047
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software and Computer Services 450 531 981
Polarean Imaging Plc Medical Equipment and Services 687 263 950
GENinCode UK Ltd. Medical Equipment and Services 1,200 (273) 927
Restore plc Industrial Support Services 256 627 883
Vectura Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 498 343 841
Clinigen Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 701 (5) 696
Synairgen plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 147 505 652
Cloudcall Group plc Software and Computer Services 936 (304) 632
Evgen Pharma plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,050 (420) 630
Osirium Technologies plc Loan Notes Software and Computer Services 600 0 600
Crimson Tide plc Software and Computer Services 567 (38) 529
Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 480 24 504
DXS International plc Software and Computer Services 300 112 412
Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software and Computer Services 429 (24) 405
Maestrano Group plc Software and Computer Services 443 (103) 340
DP Poland plc Travel and Leisure 1,016 (685) 331
Falanx Group Ltd Industrial Support Services 900 (585) 315
The Food Marketplace Ltd* Retailers 300 0 300
Eluceda Limited* Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 300 0 300
MyCelx Technologies Corp Oil, Gas and Coal 1,470 (1,177) 293
WANdisco plc Software and Computer Services 145 127 272
Airnow plc* Software and Computer Services 1,257 (994) 263
Escape Hunt plc Travel and Leisure 988 (739) 249
KRM22 plc Closed End Investments 681 (442) 239
Staffline Group plc Industrial Support Services 335 (98) 237
Trellus Health Plc Health Care Providers 136 92 228
Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 361 (135) 226
Mears Group plc Software and Computer Services 139 85 224
TP Group plc Aerospace and Defense 648 (430) 218
Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment and Services 521 (309) 212
Feedback plc Medical Equipment and Services 300 (90) 210
Osirium Technologies plc Software and Computer Services 1,350 (1,155) 195
Velocity Composites plc Aerospace and Defense 799 (611) 188
Verici DX plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 51 132 183
Enteq Upstream plc Oil, Gas and Coal 1,032 (862) 170
Parsley Box Group plc Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores 213 (76) 137
LoopUp Group plc Software and Computer Services 296 (180) 116
Tasty plc Travel and Leisure 622 (547) 75
Microsaic Systems plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 1,384 (1,330) 54
Rated People Ltd* Software and Computer Services 354 (308) 46
Diurnal Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 132 (91) 41
1Spatial plc Software and Computer Services 300 (266) 34
Haydale Graphene Industries plc Industrial Materials 598 (571) 27
Merit Group plc Media 203 (185) 18
Midatech Pharma plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 600 (597) 3
Location Sciences Group plc Software and Computer Services 763 (762) 1

Nektan plc is also in Octopus AIM's portfolio but has not been included in the above table as it is currently in administration and Octopus AIM has written down its equity and loan note interest in this company to zero.

Since 31 July 2021 Octopus AIM has made no new investments.

Since 31 July 2021 Octopus AIM has made no disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

- are quoted on public markets;
- represent equity investments except in the case of Nektan plc and Osirium Technologies plc which include investment through loan stock; and
- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Breedon Group plc – Jersey
Maxcyte Inc – USA
VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland
Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands
MyCelx Technologies Corp – USA
Nektan plc – Gibraltar

*Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value (£000)
Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund n/a 5,610 4,991 10,601
Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund n/a 5,889 1,808 7,697
Money Market Funds n/a 1,326 0 1,326

Since 31 July 2021 there have been no new investments or disposals of current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM as at 31 July 2021 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity   £000’s
Called up Equity Share Capital 1,433
Legal reserves 58,116
Other reserves 122,107
Total 181,656

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 4186





Disclaimer

