Claritas Announces Proposed Financing with Obsidian Global GP, LLC, Receipt of Australian Tax Credit, and Start of Phase 1 Clinical Study of R-107

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CLAS and OTC: KALTD) (the "Company" or "Claritas") is pleased to announce that, subject to TSXV approval, it will close the first tranche of a brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”) of convertible debentures with Obsidian Global Partners, LLC (“Obsidian”) for net proceeds of USD $930,000. The Company is also pleased to announce the receipt of a cash rebate of R&D expenses from the Australian Tax Office in the amount of AUD $880,000, and the initiation of the Phase 1 clinical study of R-107 with CMAX in Adelaide, Australia. CMAX is one of Australia’s largest and most experienced clinical trial centers.

Highlights

  • Claritas will receive aggregate proceeds of approximately CAD $1,980,000 (the “Aggregate Proceeds”) from the closing of the first tranche of the Offering and the receipt of a cash rebate of R&D expenses from the Australian Tax Office.
  • Subject to the satisfaction of certain equity conditions, a second tranche of the Offering will close in 90 days and will provide additional proceeds of USD $750,000 and a third tranche will close 120 days following the closing of Tranche 2 and will provide additional proceeds of approximately USD $1,250,000.
  • The Aggregate Proceeds will be allocated primarily to the cost of the Phase 1 clinical study of R-107, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Terms of the Offering

On closing of the first tranche of the Offering, the Company will receive gross proceeds of USD $1,000,000 (the “Loan Amount”) and issue to Obsidian a zero-interest, unsecured convertible debenture (the “First Tranche Debenture”) with a face value of USD $1,175,000 (the “Principal Amount”). From the Loan Amount, the broker, B. Riley Financial, Inc., will be paid a 7% cash commission in the amount of USD $70,000. The First Tranche Debenture is convertible at the option of Obsidian into common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at any time prior to the close of business on the date which is 12-months from the date on which the Loan Amount is funded (the “First Tranche Maturity Date”) at a conversion price that will be equal to 130% of the 5-day volume weighted closing price (“VWAP”) of the Company’s Common Shares on the TSXV during the five trading days prior to the date on which the Loan Amount is funded (the “First Tranche Conversion Price”). Any Common Shares issuable upon conversion of the First Tranche Debenture will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months commencing from the date of issuance of the debenture. Beginning on January 1, 2022, the Company is obligated to begin making monthly amortization payments to Obsidian in an amount equal to one-seventh of the outstanding Principal Amount (the “First Tranche Amortization Payments”). At the option of the Company, the First Tranche Amortization Payments may be paid in cash or may be paid in Common Shares if certain equity conditions are met, including minimum daily trading volume of CAD $50,000 and a market capitalization of at least CAD $15,000,000 (the “Equity Conditions”). If the Company elects to pay any First Tranche Amortization payments in Common Shares, such Common Shares will be issued at a price equal to a 5% discount from the lowest daily VWAP during the 10-days prior to the date on which such issuance shall occur. As a condition of the Offering, Robert Farrell, the Company’s President and CEO, and Dr. Andrew Salzman, the Company’s largest shareholder, will pledge Common Shares owned by them as collateral to secure 50% of the value of the Principal Amount of the First Tranche Debenture. The Company will enter into indemnification agreements with Mr. Farrell and Dr. Salzman under which the Company will be obligated to issue new Common Shares to each of them to replace any of their personal Common Shares that are transferred to Obsidian as a result of any default by the Company under the terms of the First Tranche Debenture.

