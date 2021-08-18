checkAd

Portfolio Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 18:53  |   |   |   

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

18 August 2021

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") as at 18 August 2021 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2021):

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value (£000)
Learning Technologies Group plc Software and Computer Services 701 5,935 6,636
Ergomed plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 849 5,243 6,092
Breedon Group plc Construction and Materials 573 4,573 5,146
GB Group plc Software and Computer Services 337 4,442 4,779
Maxcyte, Inc. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 690 2,867 3,557
Craneware plc Health Care Providers 479 2,881 3,360
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Medical Equipment and Services 864 2,430 3,294
Hasgrove plc* Media 153 2,898 3,051
Trackwise Designs plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 1,289 1,744 3,033
SDI Group plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 119 2,797 2,916
Animalcare Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 824 1,906 2,730
Sosandar plc Retailers 1,235 1,381 2,616
IDOX plc Software and Computer Services 356 2,192 2,548
Gear4music (Holdings) PLC Leisure Goods 353 2,006 2,359
Panoply Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 653 1,465 2,118
Judges Scientific plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 209 1,908 2,117
Ilika plc Energy 706 1,334 2,040
Renalytix plc Health Care Providers 228 1,757 1,985
Brooks Macdonald Group plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 610 1,154 1,764
PCI-Pal plc Software and Computer Services 732 990 1,722
Ixico plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 697 996 1,693
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,220 398 1,618
Netcall plc Software and Computer Services 356 1,221 1,577
Creo Medical Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 981 587 1,568
VR Education Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 1,253 315 1,568
LungLife AI, Inc. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,386 150 1,536
Next Fifteen Communications Group plc Media 344 1,145 1,489
Quixant plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 391 1,010 1,401
Popsa Holdings Ltd* Software and Computer Services 780 618 1,398
Access Intelligence plc Software and Computer Services 501 846 1,347
ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,016 170 1,186
Spectral MD Holdings Limited Health Care Providers 1,410 (335) 1,075
Gamma Communications plc Telecommunications Service Providers 183 808 991
Glantus Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 1,200 (235) 965
RWS Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 99 857 956
Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 264 685 949
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health Care Providers 400 543 943
Gooch & Housego plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 281 637 918
Diaceutics plc Health Care Providers 620 261 881
Adept Technology Group Plc Telecommunications Service Providers 502 372 874
Vertu Motors plc Retailers 776 94 870
British Honey Company Limited Retailers 840 31 871
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 495 364 859
Fusion Antibodies plc Health Care Providers 497 245 742
In the Style Group Plc Retailers 667 73 740
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software and Computer Services 301 356 657
Polarean Imaging Plc Medical Equipment and Services 458 175 633
GENinCode UK Ltd. Medical Equipment and Services 800 (182) 618
Restore plc Industrial Support Services 171 418 589
Vectura Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 332 228 560
Clinigen Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 469 (3) 466
Synairgen plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 98 337 435
Cloudcall Group plc Software and Computer Services 624 (203) 421
Evgen Pharma plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 700 (280) 420
Osirium Technologies plc Loan Notes Software and Computer Services 400 0 400
Crimson Tide plc Software and Computer Services 378 (25) 353
Mattioli Woods plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 101 251 352
Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 320 16 336
DXS International plc Software and Computer Services 200 75 275
Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software and Computer Services 286 (16) 270
Maestrano Group plc Software and Computer Services 295 (69) 226
DP Poland plc Travel and Leisure 678 (457) 221
Falanx Group Ltd. Industrial Support Services 600 (390) 210
The Food Marketplace Ltd* Retailers 200 0 200
Eluceda Limited* Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 200 0 200
MyCelx Technologies Corp Oil, Gas and Coal 980 (785) 195
Trellus Health plc Health Care Providers 109 74 183
WANdisco plc Software and Computer Services 96 85 181
Airnow plc* Software and Computer Services 838 (663) 175
Escape Hunt plc Travel and Leisure 659 (493) 166
KRM22 plc Closed End Investments 454 (295) 159
TP Group plc Aerospace and Defense 452 (301) 151
Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 241 (90) 151
Verici DX plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 40 106 146
Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment and Services 347 (206) 141
Feedback plc Medical Equipment and Services 200 (60) 140
Osirium Technologies plc Software and Computer Services 900 (770) 130
Velocity Composites plc Aerospace and Defense 533 (408) 125
Enteq Upstream plc Oil, Gas and Coal 687 (574) 113
Parsley Box Group plc Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores 142 (50) 92
LoopUp Group plc Software and Computer Services 197 (120) 77
Tasty plc Travel and Leisure 336 (280) 56
Microsaic Systems plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 922 (886) 36
Mears Group plc Software and Computer Services 50 (17) 33
Rated People Ltd* Software and Computer Services 236 (205) 31
Diurnal Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 88 (61) 27
1Spatial plc Software and Computer Services 200 (178) 22
Haydale Graphene Industries plc Industrial Materials 399 (381) 18
Midatech Pharma plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 400 (398) 2
Location Sciences Group plc Software and Computer Services 509 (508) 1

Nektan plc is also in Octopus AIM 2's portfolio but has not been included in the above table as it is currently in administration and Octopus AIM 2 has written down its equity and loan note interest in this company to zero.

Since 31 July 2021 Octopus AIM 2 has made no new investments.

Since 31 July 2021 Octopus AIM 2 has made no disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

- are quoted on public markets;
- represent equity investments except in the case of Nektan plc and Osirium Technologies plc which include investment through loan stock; and
- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Breedon Group plc – Jersey
Maxcyte Inc – USA
VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland
Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands
MyCelx Technologies Corp – USA
Nektan plc – Gibraltar

*Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value (£000)
Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund n/a 3,740 3,328 7,068
Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund n/a 3,926 1,205 5,131
Money Market Funds n/a 3,486 0 3,486

Since 31 July 2021 there have been no new investments or disposals of current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM 2 as at 31 July 2021 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity   £000’s
Called up Equity Share Capital 13
Legal Reserves 47,180
Other reserves 83,130
Total 130,323

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 4186





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Portfolio Update Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc 18 August 2021 Portfolio Update The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") as at 18 August 2021 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2021): Investee …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Two New Studies to Explore Telix Assets in Breast Cancer Theranostics
Dynacor meldet neues Rekordquartal mit einem Umsatz von 42,8 Millionen USD und einem Nettoergebnis ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
SFL - Preliminary Q2 2021 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board