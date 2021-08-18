Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") as at 18 August 2021 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2021):

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value (£000) Learning Technologies Group plc Software and Computer Services 701 5,935 6,636 Ergomed plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 849 5,243 6,092 Breedon Group plc Construction and Materials 573 4,573 5,146 GB Group plc Software and Computer Services 337 4,442 4,779 Maxcyte, Inc. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 690 2,867 3,557 Craneware plc Health Care Providers 479 2,881 3,360 EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Medical Equipment and Services 864 2,430 3,294 Hasgrove plc* Media 153 2,898 3,051 Trackwise Designs plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 1,289 1,744 3,033 SDI Group plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 119 2,797 2,916 Animalcare Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 824 1,906 2,730 Sosandar plc Retailers 1,235 1,381 2,616 IDOX plc Software and Computer Services 356 2,192 2,548 Gear4music (Holdings) PLC Leisure Goods 353 2,006 2,359 Panoply Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 653 1,465 2,118 Judges Scientific plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 209 1,908 2,117 Ilika plc Energy 706 1,334 2,040 Renalytix plc Health Care Providers 228 1,757 1,985 Brooks Macdonald Group plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 610 1,154 1,764 PCI-Pal plc Software and Computer Services 732 990 1,722 Ixico plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 697 996 1,693 Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,220 398 1,618 Netcall plc Software and Computer Services 356 1,221 1,577 Creo Medical Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 981 587 1,568 VR Education Holdings plc Software and Computer Services 1,253 315 1,568 LungLife AI, Inc. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,386 150 1,536 Next Fifteen Communications Group plc Media 344 1,145 1,489 Quixant plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 391 1,010 1,401 Popsa Holdings Ltd* Software and Computer Services 780 618 1,398 Access Intelligence plc Software and Computer Services 501 846 1,347 ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 1,016 170 1,186 Spectral MD Holdings Limited Health Care Providers 1,410 (335) 1,075 Gamma Communications plc Telecommunications Service Providers 183 808 991 Glantus Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 1,200 (235) 965 RWS Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 99 857 956 Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 264 685 949 Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health Care Providers 400 543 943 Gooch & Housego plc Technology Hardware and Equipment 281 637 918 Diaceutics plc Health Care Providers 620 261 881 Adept Technology Group Plc Telecommunications Service Providers 502 372 874 Vertu Motors plc Retailers 776 94 870 British Honey Company Limited Retailers 840 31 871 Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Medical Equipment and Services 495 364 859 Fusion Antibodies plc Health Care Providers 497 245 742 In the Style Group Plc Retailers 667 73 740 Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software and Computer Services 301 356 657 Polarean Imaging Plc Medical Equipment and Services 458 175 633 GENinCode UK Ltd. Medical Equipment and Services 800 (182) 618 Restore plc Industrial Support Services 171 418 589 Vectura Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 332 228 560 Clinigen Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 469 (3) 466 Synairgen plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 98 337 435 Cloudcall Group plc Software and Computer Services 624 (203) 421 Evgen Pharma plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 700 (280) 420 Osirium Technologies plc Loan Notes Software and Computer Services 400 0 400 Crimson Tide plc Software and Computer Services 378 (25) 353 Mattioli Woods plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 101 251 352 Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking and Brokerage Services 320 16 336 DXS International plc Software and Computer Services 200 75 275 Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software and Computer Services 286 (16) 270 Maestrano Group plc Software and Computer Services 295 (69) 226 DP Poland plc Travel and Leisure 678 (457) 221 Falanx Group Ltd. Industrial Support Services 600 (390) 210 The Food Marketplace Ltd* Retailers 200 0 200 Eluceda Limited* Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 200 0 200 MyCelx Technologies Corp Oil, Gas and Coal 980 (785) 195 Trellus Health plc Health Care Providers 109 74 183 WANdisco plc Software and Computer Services 96 85 181 Airnow plc* Software and Computer Services 838 (663) 175 Escape Hunt plc Travel and Leisure 659 (493) 166 KRM22 plc Closed End Investments 454 (295) 159 TP Group plc Aerospace and Defense 452 (301) 151 Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 241 (90) 151 Verici DX plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 40 106 146 Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment and Services 347 (206) 141 Feedback plc Medical Equipment and Services 200 (60) 140 Osirium Technologies plc Software and Computer Services 900 (770) 130 Velocity Composites plc Aerospace and Defense 533 (408) 125 Enteq Upstream plc Oil, Gas and Coal 687 (574) 113 Parsley Box Group plc Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores 142 (50) 92 LoopUp Group plc Software and Computer Services 197 (120) 77 Tasty plc Travel and Leisure 336 (280) 56 Microsaic Systems plc Electronic and Electrical Equipment 922 (886) 36 Mears Group plc Software and Computer Services 50 (17) 33 Rated People Ltd* Software and Computer Services 236 (205) 31 Diurnal Group plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 88 (61) 27 1Spatial plc Software and Computer Services 200 (178) 22 Haydale Graphene Industries plc Industrial Materials 399 (381) 18 Midatech Pharma plc Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 400 (398) 2 Location Sciences Group plc Software and Computer Services 509 (508) 1

Nektan plc is also in Octopus AIM 2's portfolio but has not been included in the above table as it is currently in administration and Octopus AIM 2 has written down its equity and loan note interest in this company to zero.

Since 31 July 2021 Octopus AIM 2 has made no new investments.

Since 31 July 2021 Octopus AIM 2 has made no disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

- are quoted on public markets;

- represent equity investments except in the case of Nektan plc and Osirium Technologies plc which include investment through loan stock; and

- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Breedon Group plc – Jersey

Maxcyte Inc – USA

VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland

Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands

MyCelx Technologies Corp – USA

Nektan plc – Gibraltar

*Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value (£000) Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund n/a 3,740 3,328 7,068 Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund n/a 3,926 1,205 5,131 Money Market Funds n/a 3,486 0 3,486

Since 31 July 2021 there have been no new investments or disposals of current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM 2 as at 31 July 2021 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £000’s Called up Equity Share Capital 13 Legal Reserves 47,180 Other reserves 83,130 Total 130,323

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2021.

