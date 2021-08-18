VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures

Capital.com and Currency.com are cutting-edge fintech platforms specialised in online trading and working to democratise finance. The platforms are fully regulated and secure.

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VP Capital today announced that it has successfully acquired all shares owned by Larnabel Ventures in Currency.com, a next-generation blockchain technology company, and Capital.com, a fintech company that develops trading software solutions, and now holds 100% of both companies. Larnabel Ventures no longer has any economic interest in these companies.

The deal took a year to prepare, with approvals from several international regulators. The relevant applications were filed in summer 2020 with the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) and other regulators.

Eldar Vagapov, Managing Partner of Larnabel Ventures said:

"We highly appreciate VP Capital's contribution to the development of our joint projects. Currency.com and Capital.com have become market leaders among regulated cryptocurrency exchanges and investment applications."

Viktor Prokopenya, Founder of Currency.com, Capital.com and VP Capital said:

"We thank our business partners for many years of fruitful cooperation, which allowed us to consolidate the leading positions of our portfolio companies and achieve impressive results."

Financial terms and other details of the deal were not disclosed.

About VP Capital

VP Capital is a London-based global investment vehicle focused on the technology sector. Founded in 2012, the Firm's strategy is focused on fintech, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Active portfolio investments include Currency.com, Capital.com, Banuba, Facemetrics. VP Capital invests actively, working closely with entrepreneurs and their teams to drive growth and innovation. For more information, please visit: www.vpcapital.com

About Larnabel Ventures

Larnabel Ventures is an investment fund based in Cyprus to invest in the technology sector.

Contact: media@vpcapital.com