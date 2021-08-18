checkAd

Last Component of HPQ GEN3 Quartz Reduction Reactor Has Shipped, Q4 Commissioning on Track

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ) (OTCQX: HPQFF) (FWB: UGE), an innovative silicon solutions company, is pleased to inform shareholders that further to our June 10, 2021 release, technology provider, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), has confirmed that, after all the COVID related delays, the GEN3 PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactor (“QRR”) power supply, the final missing component, has shipped from the manufacture and is on route to PyroGenesis production facility in Montreal. This milestone is another step toward our Q4 2021 GEN3 PUREVAPTM QRR commissioning and start.

“Knowing that the power supply is finally on its way confirms that we are getting closer to the start the GEN3 PUREVAPTM QRR, closer to making battery grade silicon (Si) and closer to validating the commercial potential of the PUREVAPTM QRR process,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon. “In addition to its traditional applications, silicon is just beginning its path to battery utilization. The addressable markets for our Silicon products are massive, diverse and with our pilot plant operational, we will be well positioned to start looking for additional downstream applications where our product can be of value.”

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS

WARRANT EXERCISE: The corporation liquidity has increased by $2,518,750 through the exercise of the remaining 16,250,000 August 21, 2021, warrants.

DEPT SETTLEMENT: In accordance with the agreement between HPQ-Silicon and Agora Internet Relations Corp. entered on July 15, 2020, for the term ending July 15, 2021, HPQ-Silicon board has approved:

  1. The issuance of 14,267 common shares at a deemed price of $0.99 per share to pay $14,125 for services rendered during the period from October 16, 2020, ending January 15, 2021.
  2. The issuance of 15,353 common shares at a deemed price of $0.92 per share to pay $14,125 for services rendered during the period from January 16, 2021, ending April 15, 2021, and
  3. The issuance of 20,471 common shares at a deemed price of $0.69 per share to pay $14,125 for services rendered during the period from April 16, 2021, ending July 15, 2021.
