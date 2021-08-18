checkAd

GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“the Company”), a pioneer in the fields of: health & safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and personal protective medical equipment and supplies, today announced financial results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided the following corporate summary:

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Overall Revenue decreased 31% over 2020 comparable period. 
  • Cash on Hand increased 72% or $180k over 2020 comparable period.
  • Wages & Benefits decreased 26% over 2020 comparable period.
  • COGS decreased 32% from 2020 comparable period.
  • Current Debt & Liabilities reduced by $462k or 13% over 2020 comparable period.
  • Debt reduced by $366k or 33% over 2020 comparable period.
  • Stockholders’ deficit decreased $646k or 22% from 2020 comparable period.
  • Did not take on any new debt.

Second Quarter 2021 Business Highlights and Developments

  • Significant development progress made on 4G GPS SmartSole module.
  • Pre-ordered thousands of components in preparation for SmartSole production.
  • Increased our customer base 286% over 2020 comparable period.
  • Increased our Alexa Google Search Engine Rankings by approximately 50%.
  • Signed 3 new collaboration agreements.
  • Increased marketing budget for B2B outreach.

Management commentary by Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO:

At the end of the first quarter, we anticipated that we most likely could no longer accurately predict how long the Personal Protection Equipment (“PPE”) part of our business would remain in strong demand, and based on current events and sales trends, we planned to slowly transition out of many PPE products over the coming months and only focus on the strong sellers, while ramping up for the launch of our new GPS SmartSoles, NFC Blockchain platform and other medical wearables. To that end we expected revenues to slip a little, which they did, but this transition period would give us an opportunity to work on our marketing, keep expenses low, explore new products to bring to market, form new strategic alliances, and continue working on improving our balance sheet, all of which we did. What we didn’t expect to see beginning in July, was a dramatic increase in demand for PPE due to the Delta Variant and newly imposed government regulations including mandating kids attending K-12 school to wear masks. COVID taught us one thing and that is to have backup plans and ours were in place. We maintained adequate levels of inventory and when the demand came back, we were prepared and able to supply all our customers at almost the same pace of 2020.

