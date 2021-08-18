C&F Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

TOANO, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) has declared a regular cash dividend of 40 cents per share, which is payable October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.



The Board of Directors of the Corporation continually reviews the amount of cash dividends per share and the resulting dividend payout ratio in light of changes in economic conditions, current and future capital requirements, and expected future earnings.