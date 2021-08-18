checkAd

Save Big on Tech During Lenovo’s Labor Day Sale

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 19:39  |  29   |   |   

Shoppers can save big during Lenovo’s Labor Day Sale, with select electronics and PCs available for more than half off regular prices. Beginning on August 23 and running until September 13, Lenovo is offering huge discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, tablets, monitors, and accessories, as well as doorbuster deals, available only at lenovo.com.

During the sale, customers enrolled in the MyLenovo Rewards loyalty program will receive extra rewards points that can be redeemed on future purchases at lenovo.com, and all shoppers can take advantage of low prices on ThinkPad products and more, including up 60% off select accessories, and laptops for as low as $239.

Below are a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s Labor Day Sale*:

  • August 23-30
    • Up to 60% off select Lenovo accessories
    • Lenovo Affinity, PROStore, and MyLenovo Rewards members have early access to sale items
    • MyLenovo Rewards members are eligible to earn 3x rewards on all non-PC purchases
  • August 30 - September 6
    • Doorbuster deals on select PCs and accessories all week long!
    • ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 up to 44% off
    • 20% off Premier/Premium Service Upgrades & Add-Ons
    • Extra 10% off all software purchases
    • MyLenovo Rewards members are eligible to earn 2x rewards on all purchases
  • September 6-13
    • Doorbuster deals launching throughout the day [September 6]
    • IdeaPad 3 w/ 15.6” HD Touch Display for only $424.99 [starting on September 6 at 9 am]
    • 20% off Premier/Premium Service Upgrades & Add-Ons
    • Extra 10% off all software purchases
    • Save up to 50% off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

“Now more than ever, technology is an important tool to help people connect, and at lenovo.com we have a wide variety of tech products and accessories,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. “During the Lenovo Labor Day Sale, customers will find many of our most popular tech products at some of our lowest prices of the year.”

For more details on the great offers included in Lenovo’s Labor Day Sale, please visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best availability.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services, and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Save Big on Tech During Lenovo’s Labor Day Sale Shoppers can save big during Lenovo’s Labor Day Sale, with select electronics and PCs available for more than half off regular prices. Beginning on August 23 and running until September 13, Lenovo is offering huge discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Novacyt S.A.:  Half Year Update
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Federman & Sherwood Announces an Investigation into Sesen Bio
Harris Williams Advises CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility on its ...
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Prices Public Offering of 6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020