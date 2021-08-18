Save Big on Tech During Lenovo’s Labor Day Sale

During the sale, customers enrolled in the MyLenovo Rewards loyalty program will receive extra rewards points that can be redeemed on future purchases at lenovo.com , and all shoppers can take advantage of low prices on ThinkPad products and more, including up 60% off select accessories, and laptops for as low as $239.

Shoppers can save big during Lenovo’s Labor Day Sale, with select electronics and PCs available for more than half off regular prices. Beginning on August 23 and running until September 13, Lenovo is offering huge discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, tablets, monitors, and accessories, as well as doorbuster deals, available only at lenovo.com .

Below are a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s Labor Day Sale*:

August 23-30 Up to 60% off select Lenovo accessories Lenovo Affinity, PROStore, and MyLenovo Rewards members have early access to sale items MyLenovo Rewards members are eligible to earn 3x rewards on all non-PC purchases

August 30 - September 6 Doorbuster deals on select PCs and accessories all week long! ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 up to 44% off 20% off Premier/Premium Service Upgrades & Add-Ons Extra 10% off all software purchases MyLenovo Rewards members are eligible to earn 2x rewards on all purchases

September 6-13 Doorbuster deals launching throughout the day [September 6] IdeaPad 3 w/ 15.6” HD Touch Display for only $424.99 [starting on September 6 at 9 am] 20% off Premier/Premium Service Upgrades & Add-Ons Extra 10% off all software purchases Save up to 50% off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9



“Now more than ever, technology is an important tool to help people connect, and at lenovo.com we have a wide variety of tech products and accessories,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. “During the Lenovo Labor Day Sale, customers will find many of our most popular tech products at some of our lowest prices of the year.”

For more details on the great offers included in Lenovo’s Labor Day Sale, please visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best availability.

