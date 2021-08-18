Oslo, 18 August 2021 – VP Finance, Yngve Aslaksen Gram has today purchased 23 800 shares in the company in the market at an average price of NOK 13.61 per share and exercised 16 200 options in the company at an average price of NOK 6.20 per share.



After these transactions Yngve Aslaksen Gram controls 200 000 shares in the Company.



See further details in the attached form.



