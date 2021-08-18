On or about May 5, 2021, Honest sold approximately 25.8 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $16.00 per share.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of The Honest Company, Inc. ("Honest" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HNST ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 13, 2021, Honest announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $20.2 million compared to a loss of $375,000 for the same period in the prior year.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $3.98 per share, or 28.33%, to close at $10.07 per share on August 13, 2021, thereby inuring investors.

