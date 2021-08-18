Wells Fargo today announced a new wave of support for entrepreneurs including an initiative focused on mentoring 500 women-owned businesses called Connect to More℠ , and a second phase of funding from its Open for Business Fund aimed at providing 93 nonprofits with access to experts that can help grow their businesses.

Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 Nonprofits (Graphic: Wells Fargo)

“Access to trusted expertise helps small businesses move from surviving to thriving,” said Jenny Flores, head of Small Business Growth Philanthropy at Wells Fargo. “For many small businesses, having access to mentorship and trusted experts in areas like marketing, business planning, technology and legal can be a critical turning point for getting back to growth.”

Connect to More for women entrepreneurs

Connect to Moreis one example of how we’re supporting the success and sustainability of women-owned businesses through access to expertise and specialized resources. As part of the program, Wells Fargo partnered with the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center where women entrepreneurs can gain complimentary support through its signature Milestone Mapping Coaching Circles. Born from the challenges of COVID-19, participants get hands-on help setting and reaching business goals from a network of peer mentors and industry experts.

“As an entrepreneur, you don’t always have the time to sit and reflect on your business, it’s always go go go,” said Ruby Taylor, owner of Financial Joy School, and a current Circle participant. “Not only does this program give you that time, but it also includes a support system of amazing women. So far I’ve walked away with concrete marketing and social media strategies to promote more brand awareness for my business.”

"I love this program's heart-centered approach and how it’s helping me clarify the value and mission of my business,” said Amy Li, Founder & CEO of Dance4Healing, another current Circle participant. “Because my company is all about bridging creative arts and health care using technology, I’ve struggled with how to make it sustainable while also doing good. The Circle has helped me set milestone goals to develop a sales channel strategy and connect with the right support I need for my business to thrive toward a greater ecosystem.”