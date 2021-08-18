checkAd

Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 Nonprofits

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 20:30  |  69   |   |   

Wells Fargo today announced a new wave of support for entrepreneurs including an initiative focused on mentoring 500 women-owned businesses called Connect to More℠, and a second phase of funding from its Open for Business Fund aimed at providing 93 nonprofits with access to experts that can help grow their businesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005701/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wells Fargo & Company!
Short
Basispreis 52,41€
Hebel 12,26
Ask 0,38
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 44,04€
Hebel 10,61
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 Nonprofits (Graphic: Wells Fargo)

Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 Nonprofits (Graphic: Wells Fargo)

“Access to trusted expertise helps small businesses move from surviving to thriving,” said Jenny Flores, head of Small Business Growth Philanthropy at Wells Fargo. “For many small businesses, having access to mentorship and trusted experts in areas like marketing, business planning, technology and legal can be a critical turning point for getting back to growth.”

Connect to More for women entrepreneurs

Connect to Moreis one example of how we’re supporting the success and sustainability of women-owned businesses through access to expertise and specialized resources. As part of the program, Wells Fargo partnered with the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center where women entrepreneurs can gain complimentary support through its signature Milestone Mapping Coaching Circles. Born from the challenges of COVID-19, participants get hands-on help setting and reaching business goals from a network of peer mentors and industry experts.

“As an entrepreneur, you don’t always have the time to sit and reflect on your business, it’s always go go go,” said Ruby Taylor, owner of Financial Joy School, and a current Circle participant. “Not only does this program give you that time, but it also includes a support system of amazing women. So far I’ve walked away with concrete marketing and social media strategies to promote more brand awareness for my business.”

"I love this program's heart-centered approach and how it’s helping me clarify the value and mission of my business,” said Amy Li, Founder & CEO of Dance4Healing, another current Circle participant. “Because my company is all about bridging creative arts and health care using technology, I’ve struggled with how to make it sustainable while also doing good. The Circle has helped me set milestone goals to develop a sales channel strategy and connect with the right support I need for my business to thrive toward a greater ecosystem.”

Seite 1 von 3
Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 Nonprofits Wells Fargo today announced a new wave of support for entrepreneurs including an initiative focused on mentoring 500 women-owned businesses called Connect to More℠, and a second phase of funding from its Open for Business Fund aimed at providing 93 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
Novacyt S.A.:  Half Year Update
Upstart Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $575,000,000 of 0.25% Convertible Senior ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Federman & Sherwood Announces an Investigation into Sesen Bio
Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer
Harris Williams Advises CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility on its ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Wells Fargo, Leslie Odom, Jr. Celebrate Diverse Small Businesses in “We Made a Way” Short Film Series
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Paul Camp Named Head of New Global Treasury Management Group at Wells Fargo
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Results of Special Shareholder Meetings of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Wells Fargo Chairman Charles H. Noski to Retire; Board of Directors Elects Steven D. Black Chairman
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Starke Jobdaten treiben Dow und S&P zu Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.08.21Aktien New York: Starker Arbeitsmarktbericht treibt Dow und S&P auf Rekordhochs
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow und S&P nach Jobdaten mit Rekorden - Nasdaq tiefer
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.08.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: US-Banken nach Jobbericht gefragt - Debatte um Geldpolitik
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Award-Winning Wells Fargo Website Helps Support Small Businesses Through the Pandemic and Beyond
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Wells Fargo & Company Announces Full Redemptions of its Series O and Series X Preferred Stock and Related Depositary Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten