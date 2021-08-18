checkAd

Laurentian Bank Financial Group to announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 1

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank Financial Group (TSX: LB) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, September 1. It will also hold a conference call for media representatives and the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The quarterly Report to Shareholders, Supplementary Financial Information and Investor Presentation will be posted on https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/, under the Financial Results section, prior to the conference call.

Conference call
Date: Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. (ET)
Call-in number: 1-800-263-0877
Access code: 1559838
Live webcast: https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/, under the Financial Results section
  (listen only mode)
 
Playback
Availability: From 12:00 p.m. (ET) on September 1, 2021, until 12:00 p.m. (ET) on October 1, 2021
Playback link: Follow this link

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44.6 billion in balance sheet assets and $30.9 billion in assets under administration. 

Information:

Jonathan Abecassis
jonathan.abecassis@lbcfg.ca
438 368-8078





