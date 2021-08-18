Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
August 18, 2021
SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period August 12, 2021 through August 18, 2021.
The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from August 5, 2021. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period August 12, 2021 through August 18, 2021 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investor Relations Centre of the Company’s website.
|Share Repurchase Program
|Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:
|Total Repurchase Amount
|EUR 150,000,000
|Cumulative Repurchase Amount
|EUR 23,360,406
|Cumulative Quantity Repurchased
|1,683,000
|Cumulative Average Repurchase Price
|EUR 13.88
|Start Date
|August 5, 2021
|Percentage of program completed as at August 18, 2021
|15.57%
|Overview of details of last 5 trading days:
|Trade Date
|Quantity Repurchased
|Average Purchase Price
|Settlement Amount
|August 12, 2021
|205,000
|EUR 13.92
|EUR 2,853,388
|August 13, 2021
|155,000
|EUR 14.00
|EUR 2,169,969
|August 16, 2021
|223,000
|EUR 14.03
|EUR 3,127,744
|August 17, 2021
|162,000
|EUR 14.35
|EUR 2,324,368
|August 18, 2021
|167,000
|EUR 14.55
|EUR 2,429,147
|Total1
|912,000
|EUR 14.15
|EUR 12,904,616
|1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE
This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on August 5, 2021, details of which are available on its website.
