checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 21:30  |  15   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of The Honest Company, Inc. (“Honest” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HNST) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On or about May 5, 2021, Honest sold approximately 25.8 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $16.00 per share.

On August 13, 2021, Honest announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $20.2 million compared to a loss of $375,000 for the same period in the prior year.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $3.98 per share, or 28.33%, to close at $10.07 per share on August 13, 2021, thereby inuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Honest securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

The Honest Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) on Behalf of Investors The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of The Honest Company, Inc. (“Honest” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HNST) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. If you are a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
Novacyt S.A.:  Half Year Update
Upstart Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $575,000,000 of 0.25% Convertible Senior ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Federman & Sherwood Announces an Investigation into Sesen Bio
Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer
Harris Williams Advises CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility on its ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:06 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten