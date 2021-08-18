checkAd

Missouri American Water Praises Governor Mike Parson’s Proclamation Recognizing Importance of Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals

With over 700 employees statewide, Missouri American Water joins in Governor Mike Parson’s recognition of their efforts to deliver water and wastewater service. Approximately 1.5 million people, or one in four Missourians, receive service from Missouri American Water. The proclamation is a unique opportunity for water and wastewater professionals and the communities they serve to recognize the vital role these professionals play in our daily lives.

“Our employees are committed to delivering safe, clean, reliable water service and wastewater services to our customers every day and have continued to do so throughout these challenging times,” said Debbie Dewey, President of Missouri American Water. “We have a highly-skilled team protecting and maintaining the water and wastewater systems and supplying clean water to your tap for about a penny per gallon.”

With more than $265 million invested to upgrade these systems in 2020, there is a strong focus on both system improvements and maintenance. Missouri American Water provides service to about 200 communities throughout Missouri. Often going beyond regulatory requirements, all eligible water treatment plants are recognized by the Partnership for Safe Water, a voluntary initiative currently held by less than 1% of water treatment plants nationwide.

“The services we provide are critical to the health of our communities and are often taken for granted,” Dewey said. “From project design to water main break repairs, this week gives us an opportunity to recognize the efforts of our employees as they work every day to provide services both critical to life and disease prevention.”

 Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE:AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

 With a history dating to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

