checkAd

More Than 300 Tritium Fast Chargers Expected to be Installed Across Australia by Evie Networks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.08.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

Tritium, a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced it has signed a deal with Evie Networks to install more than 300 of Tritium’s new RTM 50kW fast chargers across Australia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005265/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The Tritium RTM fast chargers are expected to be deployed over the next two years at 158 different destinations, with two chargers available at each site. At 50kW, the chargers can add up to 50 kilometres (31 miles) of range to an EV in 10 minutes.

“It’s fantastic to see this scale of charging infrastructure being deployed in Australia - it will help reduce range anxiety and encourage EV uptake, which is lagging behind other developed countries,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “We’re very pleased to see federal government support for the rollout of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. While the e-mobility industry does not require subsidies to support the transition from petrol cars to EVs, it benefits greatly from governments indicating their support for the change via policy statements, which enables public confidence when buying a new car.”

Evie Networks, an Australian fast charging network, was recently awarded funds from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (“ARENA”) Future Fuels Fund. Evie Networks was announced as the top funding recipient and the only company to win financing in all eight of Australia’s states and territories. The new chargers will be partly funded by this award.

“This is a huge vote of confidence for the team,” said Evie Networks CEO Chris Mills. “This expansion across all of Australia’s capital cities will accelerate access to quality fast EV charging for more Australians. Our sites will be prepared for the future with this advanced and upgradeable technology from Tritium.”

About Tritium

Founded in 2001 by e-mobility pioneers, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

As announced on May 26, 2021, Tritium has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Tritium becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For more information, visit www.tritiumcharging.com

About Evie Networks

Founded in 2017, Evie Networks is on a mission to build Australia’s largest electric vehicle fast charging network. Evie has a strong focus on building quality charging stations, located on sites that are convenient for customers and underpinned by the team’s relentless pursuit of reliability.

Evie Networks is backed by the St Baker Energy Innovation Fund’s commitment of $100 million, which is accompanied by $23.85 million grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA). This makes Evie Networks the most heavily funded EV charging operator in Australia.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition II Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

More Than 300 Tritium Fast Chargers Expected to be Installed Across Australia by Evie Networks Tritium, a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced it has signed a deal with Evie Networks to install more than 300 of Tritium’s new RTM 50kW fast chargers across …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novacyt S.A.:  Half Year Update
Upstart Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $575,000,000 of 0.25% Convertible Senior ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission
Camping World Starts Rollout of “Home on Wheels Improvement”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Tesla, ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Gilbarco Veeder-Root Announces Waiver of Option to Acquire Tritium
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Tritium Partners With Greenlots and Baltimore Gas and Electric to Deliver EV Charging to Central Maryland
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten