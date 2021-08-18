checkAd

Rritual Superfoods Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rritual Superfoods Inc. (“Rritual” or the “Company”) (CSE:RSF) is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (the “Underwriter”), to increase the size of its previously announced C$3,000,000 “bought deal” offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis, 8,000,000 units of the Company (“Units”), at a price of C$0.50 per Unit (the “Offering Price”), for aggregate gross proceeds of C$4,000,000 (the “Offering”).

The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 Units at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period ending 30 days from the closing of the Offering. In the event the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be C$4,600,000.

The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in the provinces of Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, and by way of a private placement in the United States, and in those jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States which are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriter, where the Common Shares can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 8, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “Exchange”).

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

