County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend

MANITOWOC, Wis., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK), the parent company for Investors Community Bank, announced today that on August 17, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2021.



“The momentum we generated at the beginning of the year continued through the second quarter, and we are pleased to announce our third quarter dividend payment,” said Tim Schneider, President of County Bancorp, Inc.