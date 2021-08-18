checkAd

DLocal Limited Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 22:01  |  24   |   |   

US$1.5 billion Total Payment Volume, up 319% year-over-year
Revenues of US$59.0 million, up 186% year-over-year
44% Adj EBITDA Margin, up 384 bps year-over-year

dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited (“dLocal”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (NASDAQ:DLO), a technology-first payments platform today announced strong financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Global merchants around the world are choosing dLocal to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets,” said Sebastian Kanovich, dLocal’s CEO. “Our singular focus is on making the complex simple, redefining the online payments experience in emerging markets. Through one direct API, one technology platform, and one contract, which we collectively refer to as the One dLocal model, we enable global enterprise merchants to get paid (pay-in) and to make payments (pay-out) online in a safe and efficient manner.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total Payment Volume (“TPV”) reached US$1.5 billion in the quarter, representing 319% year-over-year growth compared to TPV of US$ 348 million in the second quarter of 2020 and 57% growth compared to TPV of US$926 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Revenues in the second quarter of 2021 amounted to US$59.0 million, representing 186% year-over-year growth compared to revenues of US$ 20.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 and 46% growth compared to revenues of $40.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was US$25.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to US$8.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and US$17.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 44% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 40% in the second quarter of 2020 and 44% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was US$17.7 million, or US$0.057 per diluted share, compared with net income of US$7.4 million, or US$ 0.026 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020 and with net income of US$16.9 million, or US$0.058 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net income of the second quarter of 2021 includes one-off expenses of US$3.0 million related to dLocal’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and US$0.3 million of expenses related to the asset acquisition of PrimeiroPay.
  • As of June 30, 2021, dLocal had US$267.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, compared with US$128.8 million as of March 31, 2021. The increase of US$138.5 reflects an increase of US$114.9 million in our funds (including US$87.1 million of net proceeds from the IPO) and US$23.6 million in funds from our merchants with respect to the first quarter of 2021.

The following table summarizes our key performance metrics:

  Three months ended   Six months ended
June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
(in millions of US$ except for %)
Key Performance Metrics              
TPV 1,456     348     2,381     736  
TPV GROWTH YoY 319%     17%     224%     36%  
Revenue 59.0     20.6     99.2     38.6  
Revenue Growth YoY 186%     48%     157%     78%  
Adj. EBITDA 25.9     8.3     43.8     15.7  
Adj. EBITDA Margin 44%     40%     44%     41%  

Second Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

  • The strong growth in the quarter is attributable to the accelerated performance of dLocal’s enterprise merchants, particularly in the advertising, retail, and streaming industries. In addition, dLocal saw the continued recovery of ride hailing and travel industries, which had been adversely affected during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Revenue from Existing Merchants increased by US$19.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. The net revenue retention rate, or NRR, in the second quarter of 2021 improved to 196% compared with 159%1 in the fiscal year 2020.
  • Revenues from New Merchants increased by US$18.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to US$9.5 million in the whole fiscal year 2020.
  • dLocal continued to focus on its expansion efforts and added Vietnam, Malaysia, and Guatemala to its geographic network during the quarter, bringing the total number of countries in which dLocal makes its services available to 30.
  • On average, Enterprise Global Merchants used dLocal’s platform in nearly seven different countries and 62 payment methods in the second quarter of 2021, compared to nearly six different countries and 44 payment methods in 2020 and nearly six different countries and 53 payment methods in the first quarter of 2021.
  • dLocal launched a pilot for a Direct Issuing Product, an issuance-as-a-service solution. The Direct Issuing Product enables merchants to create new lines of revenue and easily issue prepaid cards in local currencies to their customers or business partners, potentially reaching millions of consumers in emerging markets.
  • On April 1, 2021, dLocal completed the asset acquisition of PrimeiroPay for a purchase price of US$40.0 million, of which US$38.7 million was immediate cash consideration and US$1.3 million was contingent consideration. The transaction provides dLocal with targeted access to certain global merchants.

__________________________________
1 Including the effect in 2019 of a warrant with a merchant (valued at US$4.3 million, which was a negative adjustment to revenue for such year), the NRR would have been 171%.

Conference Call and Webcast

dLocal’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast on August 18, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 825-4815 / (602) 563-8526 (Conference ID – 4895473 –) and requesting inclusion in the call for dLocal.

The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of dLocal's website, at https://investor.dlocal.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available for a year following the conclusion of the conference call. The investor presentation will also be filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers in 30 countries across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” platform (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

Definition of Selected Operational Metrics

“API” means application programming interface, which is a general term for programming techniques that are available for software developers when they integrate with a particular service or application. In the payments industry, APIs are usually provided by any party participating in the money flow (such as payment gateways, processors, service providers) to facilitate the money transfer process.

“Enterprise Global Merchants” means merchants with at least US$6 million of annual TPV used in our platform.

“Local payment methods” refers to any payment method that is processed in the country where the end user of the merchant sending or receiving payments is located, which include credit and debit cards, cash payments, bank transfers, mobile money, and digital wallets.

“NRR” means net revenue retention rate, which is the U.S. dollar-based measure of retention and growth of our merchants. We calculate the NRR of a period by dividing the current period revenue by the prior period revenue. The prior period revenue is the revenue billed by us to all of our merchant customers in the corresponding period for the prior fiscal year. The current period revenue is the revenue billed by us in the corresponding period for the current fiscal year to the same merchant customers included in the calculation of the prior period revenue. Current period revenue includes any upsells and cross sells of products, geographies, and payment methods to such merchant customers, and is net of any contractions or attrition, but excludes revenue from new customers on-boarded during the last 12 months.

“Pay-in” means a payment transaction whereby dLocal’s merchant customers receive payment from their customers.

“Pay-out” means a payment transaction whereby dLocal disburses money in local currency to the business partners or customers of dLocal’s merchant customers.

“Revenue from New Merchants”: means the revenue billed by us to merchant customers that we did not bill revenues in the same quarter (or period) of the prior year.

“Revenue from Existing Merchants”: means the revenue billed by us in the last twelve months to the merchant customers that we billed revenue in the same quarter (or period) of the prior year.

Special Note Regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

dLocal has only one operating segment. dLocal measures its operating segment’s performance by Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and uses these metrics to make decisions about allocating resources.

Adjusted EBITDA as used by dLocal is defined as the profit from operations before financing and taxation for the year or period, as applicable, before depreciation of property, plant and equipment, amortization of right-of-use assets and intangible assets, and further excluding the changes in fair value of financial assets and derivative instruments carried at fair value through profit or loss, impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, share-based payment non-cash charges, secondary offering expenses, transaction expenses and inflation adjustment. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues.

Although Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may be commonly viewed as non-IFRS measures in other contexts, pursuant to IFRS 8, (“Operating Segments”), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are treated by dLocal as IFRS measures based on the manner in which dLocal utilizes these measures. Nevertheless, dLocal’s Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin metrics should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income for the periods presented under IFRS. dLocal also believes that its Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin metrics are useful metrics used by analysts and investors, although these measures are not explicitly defined under IFRS. Additionally, the way dLocal calculates operating segment’s performance measures may be different from the calculations used by other entities, including competitors, and therefore, dLocal’s performance measures may not be comparable to those of other entities.

The table below presents a reconciliation of dLocal’s Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net income:

  Three months ended   Six months ended
  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
  (in thousands of US$ except for %)
               
Profit for the period US$17,708     US$7,411     US$34,635     US$7,964  
Income tax expense 1,596     481     2,975     1,299  
Depreciation and amortization 1,344     336     1,859     462  
Secondary offering expenses (“IPO”) 3,042     -     3,747     -  
Transaction costs (“Asset acquisition from PrimeiroPay”) 341     -     454     -  
Share-based payments non-cash charges 2,116     30     2,681     6,933  
Other operating (gain) / loss -     (12)     (2,896)     71  
Other charges, net (222)     38     311     (1,012)  
Adjusted EBITDA US$25,925     US$8,284     US$43,766     US$15,717  
Revenues US$58,961     US$20,645     US$99,217     US$38,640  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 44%     40%     44%     41%  
               

This press release does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey dLocal’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dLocal’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of dLocal’s registration statement on Form F-1 and certain of dLocal’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, dLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof. 

 
DLocal Limited
Certain interim financial information
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three month and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)
       
  Three months ended   Six months ended
  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
Continuing operations              
Revenues 58,961     20,645     99,217     38,640  
Cost of services (25,170)     (9,122)     (42,159)     (16,115)  
Gross profit 33,791     11,523     57,058     22,525  
               
Technology and development expenses (596)     (381)     (1,116)     (727)  
Sales and marketing expenses (1,127)     (625)     (2,169)     (1,283)  
General and administrative expenses (13,431)     (2,658)     (19,193)     (12,193)  
Net Impairment (loss)/gain on financial assets (113)     (45)     (167)     898  
Other operating gain/(loss) 394     12     3,290     (71)  
Operating profit 18,918     7,826     37,703     9,149  
               
Finance income 166     100     184     135  
Finance costs 227     (43)     (236)     (46)  
Inflation adjustment (7)     9     (41)     25  
Other results 386     66     (93)     114  
               
Profit before income tax 19,304     7,892     37,610     9,263  
               
Income tax expense (1,596)     (481)     (2,975)     (1,299)  
               
Profit for the period 17,708     7,411     34,635     7,964  
               
Profit attributable to:              
               
Owners of the Group 17,708     7,411     34,628     7,964  
Non-controlling interest -     -     7     -  
Profit for the period 17,708     7,411     34,635     7,964  
               
Earnings per share (in USD)              
Basic Earnings per share 0.061     0.028     0.124     0.030  
Diluted Earnings per share 0.057     0.026     0.114     0.028  
               
Other comprehensive Income              
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:              
Exchange difference on translation on foreign operations 657     (93)     869     (804)  
Other comprehensive income / (expense) for the period, net of tax 657     (93)     869     (804)  
Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the period 18,365     7,318         7,160  
               
Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to:              
Owners of the Group 18,365     7,318     35,488     7,162  
Non-controlling interest -     -     16     (2)  
  18,365     7,318     35,504     7,160  
                       


 
DLocal Limited
Certain interim financial information
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Financial Position as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)
         
  June 30, 2021
 		  December 31, 2020
ASSETS        
Current Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents 265,954     111,733  
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,260     8,319  
Trade and other receivables 173,979     72,785  
Other assets 1,758     2,017  
Total Current Assets 442,951     194,854  
         
Non-Current Assets        
Deferred tax assets 76     216  
Property, plant and equipment 1,961     913  
Right-of-use assets 4,083     188  
Intangible assets 44,621     4,153  
Other assets -     143  
Total Non-Current Assets 50,741     5,613  
TOTAL ASSETS 493,692     200,467  
         
LIABILITIES        
Current Liabilities        
Trade and other payables 247,056     142,865  
Lease liabilities 369     201  
Tax liabilities 6,043     7,788  
Derivative financial instruments -     2,896  
Provisions 2,274     1,393  
Contingent consideration liability 665     -  
Total Current Liabilities 256,407     155,143  
         
Non-Current Liabilities        
Deferred tax liabilities 644     259  
Lease liabilities 3,699     17  
Total Non-Current Liabilities 4,343     276  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 260,750     155,419  
         
EQUITY        
Share Capital 586     602  
Share Premium 156, 623     -  
Capital Reserve 8, 365     12,582  
Reserves 866     119  
Retained earnings 66,490     31,749  
Total Equity Attributable to owners of the Group 232,930     45,052  
Non-controlling interest 12     (4)  
TOTAL EQUITY 232,942     45,048  
           

dLocal was incorporated on February 10, 2021, as a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability, duly registered with the Cayman Islands Registrar of Companies. The contribution of dLocal Group Limited (a limited liability company incorporated in Malta, the former holding entity or “dLocal Malta”) shares to dLocal was the Cayman Islands company has been finalized as of April 14, 2021. Until the contribution of dLocal Malta shares to it, dLocal had not commenced operations, consequently the historical information previous to that date presented in here corresponds to dLocal Malta, our predecessor. This reorganization was done, among other things, to facilitate the initial public offering of the Group. dLocal had no prior assets, holdings or operations.

Other disclosures:
Pursuant to the terms of certain lock-up agreements entered into by dLocal’s directors and executive officers, the selling shareholders, and certain other shareholders with the underwriters of dLocal’s initial public offering, the lock-up restrictions will be released immediately prior the opening of trading on August 20, 2021 with respect to 30% of the common shares owned immediately prior to the initial public offering by each of the selling shareholders and dLocal’s directors, executive officers, and certain other shareholders.  However, these common shares may not be traded in the market pursuant to Securities Act Rule 144 prior to the date that is 90 days from the date of dLocal’s initial public offering, or September 1, 2021. The conditions required for the release of such shares from the lock-up restrictions occurred automatically as a result of the trading price of  dLocal’s Class A common shares as reported on Nasdaq being at least 25% greater than the IPO offering price for five out of ten consecutive trading days prior to the date of the issuance of dLocal’s earning release and is effective as of the second trading date following this announcement. The lock-up restrictions will continue to apply with respect to all remaining common shares subject to the lock-up agreements.

Investor Relations Contact:
investor@dlocal.com

Media Contact:
marketing@dlocal.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DLocal Limited Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results US$1.5 billion Total Payment Volume, up 319% year-over-yearRevenues of US$59.0 million, up 186% year-over-year44% Adj EBITDA Margin, up 384 bps year-over-year dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Support Transaction Between HEXO and Redecan ...
Two New Studies to Explore Telix Assets in Breast Cancer Theranostics
Dynacor meldet neues Rekordquartal mit einem Umsatz von 42,8 Millionen USD und einem Nettoergebnis ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
SFL - Preliminary Q2 2021 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board