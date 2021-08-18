Inventronics Announces 2021 Q2 Financial Results
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited (“Inventronics” or the “Corporation”) (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of custom enclosures for the
telecommunications, electric transmission, cable television and other industries in North America, today announced its unaudited 2021 Q2 financial results.
For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Inventronics reported net earnings of $440,000, or 9.8 cents per share, on revenue of $2,776,000 compared to net earnings of $371,000, or 8.4 cents per share, on revenue of $1,591,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Inventronics reported net earnings of $621,000, or 13.8 cents per share, on revenue of $4,576,000 compared to net earnings of $415,000, or 9.4 cents per share, on revenue of $2,635,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net earnings for both the three and six month periods of 2021 were substantially improved over the same periods of 2020 considering that $291,000 of government support had been received in the 2020 periods.
|Selected Financial Information
|Income Highlights
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
|
Jun 30
2021
|
Jun 30
2020
|
Jun 30
2021
|
Jun 30
2020
|Revenue
|2,776
|1,591
|4,576
|2,635
|EBITDA
|508
|435
|751
|544
|Net earnings
|440
|371
|621
|415
|Basic earnings per share
|9.8¢
|8.4¢
|13.8¢
|9.4¢
|Statement of Financial Position Highlights
|
(in thousands of dollars)
As at
|
Jun 30
2021
|
Dec 31
2020
|Working capital
|1,685
|1,078
|Property, plant and equipment
|2,309
|2,310
|Long-term debt, excluding current portion
|2,054
|2,079
|Shareholders’ equity
|1,940
|1,309
Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("2021 Q2 MD&A") which have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
