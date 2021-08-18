checkAd

Inventronics Announces 2021 Q2 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 22:01  |  22   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited (“Inventronics” or the “Corporation”) (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of custom enclosures for the telecommunications, electric transmission, cable television and other industries in North America, today announced its unaudited 2021 Q2 financial results.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Inventronics reported net earnings of $440,000, or 9.8 cents per share, on revenue of $2,776,000 compared to net earnings of $371,000, or 8.4 cents per share, on revenue of $1,591,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020.   For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Inventronics reported net earnings of $621,000, or 13.8 cents per share, on revenue of $4,576,000 compared to net earnings of $415,000, or 9.4 cents per share, on revenue of $2,635,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net earnings for both the three and six month periods of 2021 were substantially improved over the same periods of 2020 considering that $291,000 of government support had been received in the 2020 periods.

Selected Financial Information
         
Income Highlights Three months ended Six months ended
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Jun 30
2021 		Jun 30
2020 		Jun 30
2021 		Jun 30
2020
Revenue 2,776 1,591 4,576 2,635
EBITDA 508 435 751 544
Net earnings 440 371 621 415
Basic earnings per share 9.8¢ 8.4¢ 13.8¢ 9.4¢


Statement of Financial Position Highlights    
(in thousands of dollars)
As at 		Jun 30
2021 		Dec 31
2020
Working capital 1,685 1,078
Property, plant and equipment 2,309 2,310
Long-term debt, excluding current portion 2,054 2,079
Shareholders’ equity 1,940 1,309

Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("2021 Q2 MD&A") which have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inventronics Announces 2021 Q2 Financial Results CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Inventronics Limited (“Inventronics” or the “Corporation”) (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of custom enclosures for the telecommunications, electric transmission, cable television …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisors ISS and Glass Lewis Support Transaction Between HEXO and Redecan ...
Two New Studies to Explore Telix Assets in Breast Cancer Theranostics
Dynacor meldet neues Rekordquartal mit einem Umsatz von 42,8 Millionen USD und einem Nettoergebnis ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
SFL - Preliminary Q2 2021 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board