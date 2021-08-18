Inventronics Announces 2021 Q2 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited (“Inventronics” or the “Corporation”) (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of custom enclosures for the telecommunications, electric transmission, cable television and other industries in North America, today announced its unaudited 2021 Q2 financial results.



For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Inventronics reported net earnings of $440,000, or 9.8 cents per share, on revenue of $2,776,000 compared to net earnings of $371,000, or 8.4 cents per share, on revenue of $1,591,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Inventronics reported net earnings of $621,000, or 13.8 cents per share, on revenue of $4,576,000 compared to net earnings of $415,000, or 9.4 cents per share, on revenue of $2,635,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net earnings for both the three and six month periods of 2021 were substantially improved over the same periods of 2020 considering that $291,000 of government support had been received in the 2020 periods.