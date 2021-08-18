checkAd

Self-Help Enterprises and Sunrun Celebrate Completion of Solar Installation for Renters in San Joaquin Valley

Ribbon cutting event at Sand Creek rental community marks first completed Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) project between Sunrun and Self-Help Enterprises; 14 more projects in development

OROSI, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, nationally recognized community development organization, Self-Help Enterprises and Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a new solar installation to 60 affordable rental homes in this agricultural community in the San Joaquin Valley. The Sand Creek solar project is 138 kilowatts, which provides nearly $50 per month bill savings for residents, along with job training in the rapidly growing clean energy sector.

In 2018, Sunrun made a commitment to develop 100 megawatts of solar on affordable multifamily housing in California by 2030 via the state Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) program. Additionally, in 2021, Sunrun pledged to bring at least 500 megawatts of low-income solar to people across the country by 2030. These efforts will bring the benefits of solar to hundreds of thousands of families.

“I’m thrilled that Sunrun and Self-Help Enterprises are expanding solar access and bill savings to renters living in the Central Valley,” said Lynn Jurich, Sunrun’s CEO and co-founder. “This partnership is just getting started.”

Sunrun and Self-Help Enterprises have worked together to complete five solar projects to date using Low-Income Weatherization Program (LIWP) funding. Now, through SOMAH, 14 more joint projects are in development across California.

“We are excited for our residents at Sand Creek Apartments, who will be saving nearly $50 a month on their utility bills,” said Tom Collishaw, CEO of Self-Help Enterprises. “This means more money in their pockets for other necessities such as groceries and transportation. It’s partnerships like these that make a real difference in people’s standard of living.”

SOMAH has a significant focus on workforce development and tenant engagement. Each SOMAH project, including Sand Creek, offers paid job training opportunities in the rapidly growing clean energy sector.

“We were thrilled to see a tenant of the Sand Creek property participate as a job trainee on this project, as well as a student from a local job training partner, William M. Maguy School of Education of Proteus, Inc. in Visalia,” said Staci Hoell, Workforce Development Manager with the SOMAH Program Administrator team. “The SOMAH PA applauds the coordination between Self-Help Enterprises and Sunrun to offer on-the-job solar installation training to their tenants and local community.”

