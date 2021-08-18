Semtech Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced plans to release the financial results of its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 after the close of the market Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The results will be released through BusinessWire and posted at www.semtech.com.

Semtech will host a conference call at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, to discuss its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 performance and events, current business activities and conditions, and the outlook for the business. A live webcast of the call will be accessible under the “Events Calendar” section located in the Investors section of the corporate website at www.semtech.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the live call.

