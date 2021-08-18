checkAd

Camping World Announces In-Person Investor Conference and Preview of First Electric World Location September 14-15 in Salt Lake City, Utah

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World” or the “Company”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced the Company will host the annual in-person Investor Conference on September 14-15 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Preview of Electric World in Draper, Utah (Photo: Business Wire)

The conference will be held at the Grand America Hotel, located at 555 South Main Street in Salt Lake City and hosted by Marcus Lemonis, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The event will begin on Tuesday, September 14 with a reception at 4:30pm MT followed by a fireside chat and Q & A session from 5:00pm – 6:30pm MT. On Wednesday, September 15, the event will continue starting at 9:00am MT, with a visit to the Camping World SuperCenter at 13153 S. Minuteman Drive in Draper, Utah followed by a preview into the future of electrification of recreation with the first Electric World retail location.

To RSVP for this event, please visit the site for Investor Day Reservations. For hotel guestrooms, please use this customized link to reserve at the Grand America Hotel.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 185 locations in 40 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

