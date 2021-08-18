checkAd

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Archer Aviation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 22:05  |  35   |   |   

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) (“Atlas Crest”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination (the “business combination”) with Archer Aviation Inc. (“Archer”). Atlas Crest also announced the filing of a definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the Special Meeting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). At the Special Meeting, stockholders of Atlas Crest will be asked to vote upon a proposal to approve the business combination with Archer and additional proposals related to the business combination. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus was first mailed on August 12, 2021 to Atlas Crest stockholders of record as of August 5, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting. The business combination, if approved by Atlas Crest’s stockholders, is expected to close as soon as practicable following the Special Meeting.

Michael Spellacy, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Crest, commented, “We are pleased to reach this significant milestone in the transaction process, which will lead to Archer becoming a public company upon approval by Atlas Crest stockholders. This transaction unlocks significant growth capital enabling Archer to bring their eVTOL aircraft to the market. We have never been more excited about the future of Archer and look forward to closing our planned business combination.”

The Special Meeting is scheduled to take place on September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time (unless postponed or adjourned to a later date or time), and will be held exclusively in a virtual format. Additional details regarding the proposals and the Special Meeting are available in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting. Stockholders can view Atlas Crest’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1824502/000110465921103598/tm2 ...

If you are an Atlas Crest stockholder of record of Atlas Crest as of August 5, 2021, you may submit your vote before the Special Meeting in any of the following ways:

  • Use the toll-free number shown on your voting instruction form
  • Visit the website shown on your voting instruction form to vote via the Internet or;
  • Complete, sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card in the enclosed postage-paid envelope.

Stockholders of record can also vote their shares electronically during the Special Meeting via live audio webcast by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/atlascrestcorp/sm2021. You will need the control number that is printed on your proxy card to enter the Special Meeting. Atlas Crest recommends that you log in at least 15 minutes before the Special Meeting to ensure you are logged in when the Special Meeting starts.

Seite 1 von 3
Atlas Crest Investment Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Archer Aviation Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) (“Atlas Crest”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novacyt S.A.:  Half Year Update
Upstart Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $575,000,000 of 0.25% Convertible Senior ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission
Camping World Starts Rollout of “Home on Wheels Improvement”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Tesla, ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Archer and Atlas Crest Announce Strategic Reset of Transaction Terms to Further Align with World-Class Investors and Achieve Long-Term Partnership; Oscar Munoz, Former United Airlines Chairman and CEO, Joins the Archer Board
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Archer gewinnt; wehrt Wisks Antrag auf einstweilige Verfügung ab
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen