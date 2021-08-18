Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Archer Aviation

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) (“Atlas Crest”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination (the “business combination”) with Archer Aviation Inc. (“Archer”). Atlas Crest also announced the filing of a definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the Special Meeting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). At the Special Meeting, stockholders of Atlas Crest will be asked to vote upon a proposal to approve the business combination with Archer and additional proposals related to the business combination. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus was first mailed on August 12, 2021 to Atlas Crest stockholders of record as of August 5, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting. The business combination, if approved by Atlas Crest’s stockholders, is expected to close as soon as practicable following the Special Meeting.

Michael Spellacy, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Crest, commented, “We are pleased to reach this significant milestone in the transaction process, which will lead to Archer becoming a public company upon approval by Atlas Crest stockholders. This transaction unlocks significant growth capital enabling Archer to bring their eVTOL aircraft to the market. We have never been more excited about the future of Archer and look forward to closing our planned business combination.”