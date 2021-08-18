Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Archer Aviation
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) (“Atlas Crest”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination (the “business combination”) with Archer Aviation Inc. (“Archer”). Atlas Crest also announced the filing of a definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the Special Meeting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). At the Special Meeting, stockholders of Atlas Crest will be asked to vote upon a proposal to approve the business combination with Archer and additional proposals related to the business combination. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus was first mailed on August 12, 2021 to Atlas Crest stockholders of record as of August 5, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting. The business combination, if approved by Atlas Crest’s stockholders, is expected to close as soon as practicable following the Special Meeting.
Michael Spellacy, Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Crest, commented, “We are pleased to reach this significant milestone in the transaction process, which will lead to Archer becoming a public company upon approval by Atlas Crest stockholders. This transaction unlocks significant growth capital enabling Archer to bring their eVTOL aircraft to the market. We have never been more excited about the future of Archer and look forward to closing our planned business combination.”
The Special Meeting is scheduled to take place on September 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time (unless postponed or adjourned to a later date or time), and will be held exclusively in a virtual format. Additional details regarding the proposals and the Special Meeting are available in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting. Stockholders can view Atlas Crest’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1824502/000110465921103598/tm2 ...
If you are an Atlas Crest stockholder of record of Atlas Crest as of August 5, 2021, you may submit your vote before the Special Meeting in any of the following ways:
- Use the toll-free number shown on your voting instruction form
- Visit the website shown on your voting instruction form to vote via the Internet or;
- Complete, sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card in the enclosed postage-paid envelope.
Stockholders of record can also vote their shares electronically during the Special Meeting via live audio webcast by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/atlascrestcorp/sm2021. You will need the control number that is printed on your proxy card to enter the Special Meeting. Atlas Crest recommends that you log in at least 15 minutes before the Special Meeting to ensure you are logged in when the Special Meeting starts.
